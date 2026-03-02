Editor's Review Two trucks have burst into flames after they were involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The gruesome accident occurred on Monday, March 2, after one of the trucks lost control and rammed into another.

The crash happened near Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Machakos County.

Photos and videos of the scene seen by Nairobi Leo showed the two trucks engulfed in flames, as bystanders watched from a distance.

Firefighters from Machakos County were deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

File image of two trucks on fire along Mombasa Road.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether there are any casualties or injuries resulting from the accident.

The crash caused a massive traffic snarl-up along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa Highway, affecting vehicles heading towards Mombasa.

This comes weeks after a Range Rover burst into flames along the Nairobi Expressway.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 29, with the Moja Expressway company saying the vehicle encountered a mechanical issue, which resulted in it bursting into flames.

The company noted that its patrol team and police officers evacuated passengers from the vehicle before putting out the fire.

“Traffic was temporarily disrupted along the Nairobi Expressway, near Southern Bypass Entrance B, after a vehicle encountered mechanical issues later resulted in combustion.

“Our patrol team, working closely with the Kenya Police Service were able to safely evacuate the passengers aboard the vehicle and extinguish the fire, while keeping other motorists safe,” read the statement.

Photos of the incident showed the luxury vehicle on fire with thick smoke billowing into the air.

On January 24, a tanker loaded with a fuel product exploded after overturning along the Southern Bypass.

The incident occurred near Carnivore, causing a major traffic disruption.

Emergency teams, including firefighters, contamination control specialists, and traffic police, responded swiftly to contain the situation.