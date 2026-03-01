Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi and Vihiga counties scheduled for Monday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi and Vihiga counties scheduled for Monday, March 2.

In a notice on Sunday, March 1, the company said the outages will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas as part of routine maintenance works.

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect parts of the Sasini and Tree Tops areas.

The specific locations set to experience power disruption include Sasini Waihenya Estate C/Fact, St. Mary’s Hosp, Mweiga Estate Pump, Sasini Waihenya, Ex Pages, Kahuruko Village, Kihuyo, Nyarugumu, and Kamwenja TTC.

Others are Nyeri High, Mathari Hosp, Mathari S/Centre, ATC Booster 1 & 2, Kagongo, Out Span, Chania, Nyeri Hill, Mary Immaculate Hosp and adjacent customers.

In Kirinyaga County, the interruption will affect parts of Mucagara Town and Thumaita.

Areas listed include Mucagara Market, Kiambogo, Gacam C/Fact, Kamugunda Market, parts of Kamweti Junction and adjacent customers.

In Nairobi County, parts of Nairobi West will be affected, specifically sections of Jakaya Kikwete and Milimani areas.

The outage will impact part of Valley Road, EACC, Nairobi Region Police Quarters, Nairobi Central SDA, Ambassador Court, The Heron Hotel, Ralph Bunche Road, State House Avenue, Middle East Bank, Comfort Hotel, Saggy Suits, Sagret Hotel, Telcom Plaza, Swiss Mount Hotel, CITAM Valley Road, and Pitman House.

DOD, part of Woodlands Road, parts of Lenana Road, Russian Embassy, China Embassy, Pharmacy & Poisons Board, Jabavu Road, Jabavu Lane and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Vihiga County, the blackout will affect parts of Vihiga and Bukuga areas.

Affected locations include Vihiga Law Courts, Vihiga Police, Affordable Housing Vihiga, Vihiga High School, Emanda, Bukuga, Lusiaola, Shangilia, Madira, Mulele, Induro, Kereda, BI Water and adjacent customers.