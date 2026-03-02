Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issues a statement following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others.

The National Police Service (NPS) has appealed to members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, the Inspector-General of Police conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

"Following the tragic helicopter crash yesterday, 28th February 2026, the Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the National Police Service and in his personal capacity, conveys his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late Hon. Johana Ngeno, Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, and the five other individuals who sadly lost their lives in this devastating incident," the statement read.

NPS confirmed that responsibility for determining the cause of the accident has now been handed over to the relevant aviation authority, in line with established procedures governing aircraft incidents.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures and international civil aviation guidelines, the management of the investigation into the cause of the accident has formally been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department," the statement added.

NPS notes that their role at this stage is to maintain security at the crash scene and facilitate the work of investigators tasked with uncovering what led to the fatal accident.

"Officers from the National Police Service remain at the scene to secure the area and provide the requisite support to the aircraft accident investigators. We appeal to the public to remain calm as investigations continue," the statement concluded.

File image of the helicopter that crashed and killed Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others

Elsewhere, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua joined the nation in mourning the victims of the tragic helicopter crash.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, Karua extended her condolences to the family of the Emurua Dikirr legislator, praising his dedication to his constituents and his service to the nation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I join the nation in mourning the lives lost in yesterday's tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County.

"To the family of Hon. Johana Ng'eno, Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Kenya has lost a serving legislator who was a fierce defender of his constituents. His constituency, his family, and his colleagues in Parliament have my deepest sympathies," she said.

Karua also remembered the other victims of the crash, noting that each life lost represented a deep personal tragedy to loved ones.

"I also mourn the loss of the remaining passengers, whose names have not yet received official confirmation. Each of them was someone's parent, child, sibling, or friend. Their families are in my thoughts and prayers," she added.

However, Karua paid special tribute to the pilot, George Were, revealing that she had worked closely with him during the 2022 general election campaign period.

"But I must speak especially of George Were, the pilot of that helicopter, and a man I knew personally.

"George was my assigned pilot during the 2022 Azimio presidential campaign. He flew me across this country through long days, difficult terrain, and demanding schedules," she further said.

Karua went on to describe the pilot’s character, remembering his professionalism, patience, and warmth during challenging moments.

"George was patient. He had a sense of humor and made an effort to accommodate everyone around him, regardless of the circumstances, and he always had an encouraging word. On the difficult days of that campaign, those words mattered more than he may have known," she explained.

Karua offered comfort to Were's family, saying his kindness and presence left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

"To his family, George brought something rare to his work, a warmth that stayed with you long after you landed. That is a rare gift. All those who had the privilege of knowing him will remember him," she concluded.