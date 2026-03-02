Editor's Review President William Ruto has condemned strikes by Iran targeting several Middle East nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

President William Ruto has condemned strikes by Iran targeting Middle East nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the President warned that the regionalization of the conflict represents a grave danger to international peace and security.

“Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East.

“It is evident that the regionalization of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State emphasized that longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable in resolving the Iran crisis.

File image of President William Ruto.

President Ruto called for an urgent multi-stakeholder engagement to de-escalate the ongoing crisis.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” said Ruto.

He continued, “Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation.”

Ruto’s remarks come after the United States and Israel launched coordinated military action against Iran.

During the attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

In response, Iran carried out strikes against neighboring states, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Tehran used ballistic missiles and drones to launch wide-scale attacks on US allies across the Middle East.

So far, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 700 others injured in the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has urged Kenyans living in the Middle East to exercise caution amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

In an advisory on Saturday, February 28, Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu also asked Kenyans planning to travel to the Middle East to be vigilant.

PS Njogu noted that the situation in the Middle East remains fluid and could change without prior notice.

“The Government of Kenya is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in parts of the Middle East.

“We urge all Kenyan citizens residing in, or planning to travel to, the region to exercise heightened vigilance. The situation remains fluid and may change without notice,” read part of the advisory.

Further, PS Njogu called on Kenyans in the Middle East to ensure they are registered with the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate.