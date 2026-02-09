Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Mtwapa bridge along the Mombasa-Kilifi highway.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, PS Omollo said that the construction works are proceeding well and according to plan.

He noted that the bridge construction is ongoing around the clock, with 75 workers deployed at the site.

“Construction of the Mtwapa Bridge along the Mombasa–Mtwapa–Kilifi (A7) Road is progressing well and on schedule.

“Works are being undertaken round the clock, with a total of 75 workers deployed on site to ensure timely delivery,” said PS Omollo.

File image of construction works at the Mtwapa bridge.

The Interior PS mentioned that key milestones have been achieved in the construction of the bridge, including the stabilization of the pier foundation piles, which provide the critical structural support for the bridge.

Omollo said that upon completion of the new bridge, the existing one will be retained and repurposed as a service road, enhancing traffic flow, safety, and access for local users.

He further said the bridge and the broader Mombasa-Kilifi road infrastructure are already delivering tangible benefits to the region by strengthening connectivity across the Coast Region, supporting tourism, trade, and small businesses.

“The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration continues to play a coordinative role in the project's implementation through close collaboration with local administrators, security agencies, and community leadership,” PS Omollo added.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced major progress in the construction of the 200-metre Galana-Kulalu Bridge, a key infrastructure project linking Kilifi and Tana River counties.

In an update on Tuesday, January 27, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the bridge is nearing completion, with most of the work already done.

He explained that once finished, the bridge will directly connect the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project to the Malindi-Sala Gate Road, making it easier and faster to transport agricultural inputs and produce.

Omollo noted that the bridge crosses the Galana River and forms a vital part of the revitalised Galana-Kulalu food security initiative.

"Crossing the Galana River, the bridge is a critical component of the revitalised Galana–Kulalu food security initiative, eliminating long detours previously made via the Baricho bridge and significantly reducing transport bottlenecks," he added.