Siaya governor James Orengo has restated his doubts on the ability of Senator Oburu Oginga to steward the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

According to him, ODM needs a tough leader who has actively been involved in Kenya's liberation struggle, like the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday, March 1, in an interview, the governor suggested that ODM is a political behemoth that cannot conform to the status quo.

As such, its leader ought to be a political juggernaut who understands the aspects of political struggle and fight.

Orengo noted that Oburu did not inherit the political acumen of his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga, which made Raila rise instead.

"Most of his father's life was in politics. Oburu was never in the forefront, never teargassed, or even tested the inside of a police station. It was not by accident that Raila was the true heir. He is a good and honest man, but I think he can't lead the party in the right direction if he is going to be manipulated by characters in the party," Orengo said.

At the same time, Orengo said he would step up to lead ODM should the party choose him in the upcoming National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Oburu took over the Orange party after the demise of his younger brother, Raila.

Since the start of his tenure last October, Oburu has been faced with the challenge of uniting the political outfit, with tough factionalism posing a great challenge to his leadership.

He leads the faction supporting the broad-based government. His side rivals with that of embattled secretary general Edwin Sifuna, where Orengo belongs.

The Sifuna-led wing is opposed to the broad-based government and the idea of ODM backing President William Ruto in his re-election bid.

They also insist that Oburu's tenure is invalid as he was not elected through the NDC.