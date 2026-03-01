Editor's Review KCAA has launched investigations into the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and five others in Nandi County.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched investigations into the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and five others in Nandi County.

In a statement on Saturday, February 28, KCAA said the AS350 helicopter went down at Kabiet sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 P.M.

The authority noted that the helicopter was flying from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed.

KCAA said it has initiated the necessary procedures to support investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The investigations into the accident will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID).

File image of the late Johana Ngeno.

Further, KCAA extended its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the tragedy.

MP Ng’eno was among the six people on board the helicopter when it crashed in Nandi Hills. The identities of the other five occupants are yet to be revealed.

Ng'eno was serving in his third consecutive term in Parliament as the lawmaker for Emurua Dikirr, having first been elected in 2013.

Until his death, Ng'eno served as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

Under Ng'eno’s leadership, the Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works Committee played an instrumental role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, which established a framework for development and access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has appointed a committee to coordinate with Ng’eno’s family and make burial preparations.

The ten-member committee will be led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly and assisted by Mugambi Rindikiri.