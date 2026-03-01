Editor's Review The presidential hopeful explained how he cheated death while on his way to Eldoret.

Presidential candidate Reuben Kigame has blasted an Easy Coach passenger bus after putting his life at risk on the Chavakali-Kapsabet Highway.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, Kigame explained that he vehicle, a Prado, was forced to swerve out of the road after encountering the overspeeding bus which had its headlights in full beam.

The incident occurred at 5 am at Shiru along the aforementioned road.

He accused the driver of careless driving that endanger his life and those of others in the car.

"Narrowly escaped death at 5:00 am this morning because of careless overtaking and speeding of the Easy Coach bus along the Kapsabet-Chavakali road. We had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, landing us in a ditch," he said.

Kigame took issue with the Easy Coach company for not instill discipline among its drivers.

"Shame on you as a company. You wanted to kill us this morning. Shame on your drivers," he said.

He also extended blame to the authorities responsible for the wellness of the road, which he noted is in a pathetic condition that would contribute to accidents.

Reuben Kigame's vehicle swerved on the side of the road while escaping an oncoming Easy Coach bus.

Kigame was on his way to the University of Eldoret where he had been called for a talk.

"The contractor, county and highways authority are responsible for the condition of the road at Shiru where the incident occurred. Praise be to God who has spared our lives and many thanks to Mr Manasseh Kijo and his young men that helped us out of that ditch. Glad to be able to proceed with my journey to speak at University of Eldoret," he remarked.

Chavakali-Kapsabet Highway has been regarded a death trap for a time due to its state.

The road is known to bear many potholes that have contributed to accidents in the past.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) marked the highway for rehabilitation under a World Bank programme.

To be rehabilitated will be the Chavakali–Kapsabet–Eldoret road, which spans about 100 kilometres, linking the counties of Vihiga, Nandi, and Uasin Gishu.