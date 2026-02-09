Editor's Review Kenyans questioned why those surrounding the President were always caught up in the wrong side of the law.

Kenyans online were shocked after one of the suspects arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was established to be a former appointee of President William Ruto.

On Sunday, February 8, the DCI published the photo of suspects linked to the theft of lorries in Murang'a County, and one of them was Peter Njuguna Gitau.

Kenyans quickly identified him from his appointment as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya.

"This guy on theft was the former MP for Mwea. He was appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya, June 2023- July 2024. Wonders of Moses," a user named Murima Mestro commented.

"This is the same man President William Ruto appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya, in August 2025. In other countries, the state has mafias. In Kenya, the mafia has the state," a second user disclosed.

PHOTO | COURTESY Asnippet of the post by DCI, showing a photo of Njuguna Gitau (right) as one of the suspects of a motor vehicle theft syndicate.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata orraborated the identity of the man and lauded the DCI for nabbing the gang.

"One suspect is a former Member of Parliament. One of these lorries belongs to Murang'a County Government and is a garbage collection truck. Thanks for helping us reoer, "Kang'ata wrote.

Kenyans who had initially thought that Gitau was probably an innocent old man who was only implicated because he was the driver were shocked when his true identity was revealed.

"I suspect the old man is a senior driver who was hired, and he is not even aware whether he is driing stolen lorry," one tweep posed.

"I remember a certain village protested that a former MP had disappeared, so the DCI was hot on his heels. What an embarrassing moment," another Kenyan commented.

Kenyans expressed their disappointment in the fact that a former national leader would be part of such a gang and engage in criminal activity.

Others questioned why those surrounding the President were always caught up in the wrong side of the law.

"What is wrong with William Ruto's UDA administration? What does it not have? From thieves to those stealing medicine from Kenyans?" the user posed.

Kenyans claimed that the former appointee will probably be off the hook just because of his affiliation with the government.