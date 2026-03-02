Editor's Review The senator said he had personally spoken to the nurse and acknowledged her role during the rescue mission.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has pledged support and a job placement to a young nurse who took part in the rescue efforts following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the Nandi Senator said he had personally spoken to the nurse and acknowledged her role during the rescue mission.

"I have just had a phone call conversation with our heroine, Jeptoo Jacobeth, of Saturday rescue mission of ill fated helicopter air crash that killed Hon. Ngeno Ngong Johanna MP Emurua Dikir constituency and 5 others," he said.

Cherargei went on to explain her academic background and current professional status, noting that she had recently completed her studies and was preparing for national licensing exams.

"She just cleared her studies at Kendu Bay Adventist school of medical sciences in February 2026 of Community Health Nurse course. She is waiting to do the Kenya Nursing council Qualifying Exams scheduled for May 2026," he added.

Cherargei further revealed that he had stepped in to clear her outstanding financial obligations to ensure she proceeds smoothly to sit her exams and qualify as a registered nurse.

"I have paid for her upcoming exams and pending school fees to allow her to clearance and get registered as a practicing nurse," he further said.

Cherargei promised continued mentorship and support, including helping her secure placement after qualification so she can continue serving the public.

"We shall work the journey with her until she gets placement and advance her efforts of serving humanity as an honour of our departed brothers," he concluded.

File image of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and the nurse, Jacobeth Jeptoo

Elsewhere, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua joined the nation in mourning the victims of the tragic helicopter crash.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, Karua extended her condolences to the family of the Emurua Dikirr legislator, praising his dedication to his constituents and his service to the nation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I join the nation in mourning the lives lost in yesterday's tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County.

"To the family of Hon. Johana Ng'eno, Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Kenya has lost a serving legislator who was a fierce defender of his constituents. His constituency, his family, and his colleagues in Parliament have my deepest sympathies," she said.

Karua also remembered the other victims of the crash, noting that each life lost represented a deep personal tragedy to loved ones.

"I also mourn the loss of the remaining passengers, whose names have not yet received official confirmation. Each of them was someone's parent, child, sibling, or friend. Their families are in my thoughts and prayers," she added.

However, Karua paid special tribute to the pilot, George Were, revealing that she had worked closely with him during the 2022 general election campaign period.

"But I must speak especially of George Were, the pilot of that helicopter, and a man I knew personally.

"George was my assigned pilot during the 2022 Azimio presidential campaign. He flew me across this country through long days, difficult terrain, and demanding schedules," she further said.

Karua went on to describe the pilot’s character, remembering his professionalism, patience, and warmth during challenging moments.

"George was patient. He had a sense of humor and made an effort to accommodate everyone around him, regardless of the circumstances, and he always had an encouraging word. On the difficult days of that campaign, those words mattered more than he may have known," she explained.

Karua offered comfort to Were's family, saying his kindness and presence left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

"To his family, George brought something rare to his work, a warmth that stayed with you long after you landed. That is a rare gift. All those who had the privilege of knowing him will remember him," she concluded.