Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across multiple counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across multiple counties on Tuesday, March 3.

In a notice on Monday, March 2, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kisii, West Pokot, Nandi, and Bungoma counties.

In Nairobi County, parts of Kamukunji will experience power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Jua Kali, Shauri Moyo, Muthurwa Pri, parts of Gikomba, Gikomba Social Hall, DO's Office Gikomba, Family Bank Gikomba, Co-op Bank Gikomba, BBS Mall, and Shell Petrol Station.

Others are Ismariot Hotel, Nomad Hotel, Eastleigh High School, Pumwani Boys, Starehe Boys Center, part of General Waruinge and adjacent customers.

Part of Mathare and adjacent customers will also be affected during the same hours.

In Kiambu County, parts of Rironi and Thamanda will face outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including parts of Rironi, Kagia, Kanduma, Ngecha, Gitangu, Thamanda, Kerwa, Kanduma, Muguga, Gatonye, Kamuguga, Universal, Zambezi and adjacent customers.

In the Kiambaa and Chief Koinange Girls area, the blackout will affect Kiambaa Market, Wagutu, Kiambaa Primary and Secondary, Senior Chief Koinange High, Willopark Apartments, Mugumoini Primary School, Raini Water Pump, Valentine Growers, Shangilia, Madira, Mulele, Induro, Kereda, BI Water and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, areas of Kamune, Geitwa and Iruri will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including Kamune Market, Geitwa Market, Iruri Market, Keni, Riakiberu Coffee Factory, Kaharo, Thuita Me, Githanga Dispensary, Githanga Secondary School, Gachirago Coffee Factory, Karugiro Coffee Factory, Wambugu Mucheru, Gaithunu and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kirinyaga County, the outage will affect the whole of Kagio Town, Kahiro Village, Kinyaga Village, Kianjogu Village, Kandongu Market, Kiamikuyu Village, Gitooini Village and adjacent customers between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Tharaka Nithi County, areas of Ciakaringa and Marimanti Prison will experience power interruption from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kewi, Ciakaringa Market, Marimanti Prison, Marimanti Mortuary, Kaari Sheep & Goat and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the Serena Area and Pangoni will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including Shanzu Market, Pride Inn Flamingo, Safari Club, Kenya Navy Communication Base, Shaza, Pangoni, Kilua Dolphin Hotel and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, parts of Malindi Town and Kisumu Ndogo will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kisumu Ndogo, Naivas Junction, Malindi Products, Serena, Ndugu Mnani, Alaska, Malindi BP, CM Steel, Furunzi, Giraho, Ganda Primary School and adjacent customers.

In Taita Taveta County, Bachuma area will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Bachuma Livestock, the whole of Bachuma, Manyatta, Miasenyi and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, areas of Msambweni and Lungalunga will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Msambweni, Lungalunga, Shimoni, Shimba Hills, KMTC, Kenya Navy, Kanana, Mwangulu and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County under the South Nyanza Region, parts of Magena and Nyangusu will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including Magena Market, Getai Primary School, Nyangusu, Bendere, Mara Tea, Kenyoro, Ritembu, Rianyachabera, Magena Boys, Riobonyo, St. Theresa Secondary School, Oganda and adjacent customers.

In West Pokot County under the North Rift Region, areas around Kamatira Primary and Kanisa Mbili will experience power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting parts of Karas, Kanisa Mbili, Safari Hotel, Cheptabesia, Kaprom, Kamatira Primary School, Leunon, Kapkoris, Emboasis and adjacent customers.

In Nandi County, Tulon and Corner together with adjacent customers will experience outages from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

In Bungoma County, areas of Webuye and Misikhu will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Misikhu, Lugulu, Munyikana, Malaha, Tete, Kituni, Nasasi, Lumuli, Makhese, Kibingei, Lukhuna and adjacent customers.