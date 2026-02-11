Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice alleging that the party had fired its ICT Director.

In an update on Wednesday, February 11, the ruling party flagged the document, which claimed he was fired over financial impropriety and unauthorized data disclosure, as fabricated.

The fake notice, styled as an official party communication, claimed that an individual named in the document was not permitted to conduct any party-related business or act on behalf of the party in any capacity.

It added that the party would not be held liable for any actions undertaken by him.

This comes weeks after Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has alleged that the ruling UDA Party is taking its secretariat staff and agents to Uganda for paramilitary training.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 27, Malala said he has reliable information of the UDA staff being taken to Uganda for training.

Malala challenged UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar to dispute the allegations, saying he would produce photographic evidence to substantiate his claims.

“UDA Party is taking secretariat staff and agents to Uganda for paramilitary training. I have reliable information, and I want the Secretary General of UDA to challenge me. We will produce photographic evidence and require them to present their passports,” he alleged.

File image of UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan

The former UDA Secretary General went on to allege that Omar and other UDA officials have been in Uganda for 60 days.

Malala questioned the intention behind the UDA staff being taken for paramilitary training and demanded an explanation from the ruling party.

"We want the UDA party to tell us what they are training their secretariat and what training is being done in Uganda," Malala stated.

Elsewhere, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed Senator Edwin Sifuna as its Secretary General.

ODM made the announcement on Wednesday, February 11, following a National Executive Council meeting.

Sifuna will leave his office with immediate effect and will be replaced by Catherine Omanyo.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

"Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," the statement read in part.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff explained Sifuna was dismissed over his constant disrespect for the Party Leader, Oburu Odinga.

He reported that Sifuna and his brigade had questioned the appointment of Oburu as the party leader despite due process being taken.

"It is immoral for anyone to challenge the validity of Oburu Odinga in private or in public. No one can claim to be oxygen, without which we cannot live. Anyone is replaceable in this party," Shariff declared.