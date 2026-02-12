Editor's Review NTSA confirmed that the matatu driver will also be subjected to medical tests.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the license of the driver captured on camera driving on the pedestrian pathway for 90 days.

In a post published on Thursday, February 12, NTSA explained that the driver did not meet the threshold required for drivers of public service vehicles.

The driver was presented to the Authorities by his Sacco, Neema Travellers Agency Ltd.

NTSA confirmed that the matatu driver will also be subjected to medical tests before being allowed back on the road.

"The driver underwent the required test and did not meet the set standards. As a result, his driving license has been suspended for a period of ninety (90) days. Additionally, he will be required to undergo a medical assessment before undertaking a subsequent retest," the Authority declared.

PHOTO | COURTESY The driver of the matatu caught driving on the pedestrian walkway along Thika Road at the NTSA offices.

NTSA urged all PSv drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and exercise responsibility while on the road.

It maintained that the pedestrian walks are exclusively for road users who are on foot and not for motor vehicles.

Motorists were warned that driving on pedestrian walkways not only endangers the lives of pedestrians but also damages road infrastructure.

The NTSA commended the public for their commitment to road safety, reporting incidents of reckless driving, and reassured their commitment to the implementation of road rules.c

Meanwhile, Kenyans have commended the man for standing his ground and not ceding to the rogue matatu driver despite facing intimidation from other matatu crews.

They further castigated a conductor who made threats to the manalong the lines ofavailable spaces in the cemetery.

Matatu drivers have been in the spotlight over their blatant violations of traffic rules and harassment of other road users.

They have become notorious for overlapping, driving on the wrong side of the road, picking and dropping off passengers at non-designated spots and pushing passengers out of moving vehicles.