Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect parts of Nairobi, Kisii, Migori, and Nyeri counties on Friday, February 13.

In a notice on Thursday, February 12, the company said the planned outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in all the listed areas as it undertakes maintenance works.

In the Nairobi Region, the outage will affect parts of the Langata Road Area, including Part of Wilson Airport, Skyward Airlines, Langata Rd, Part of Dam Estate, Rubis Petrol Station, Uhuru Gardens, Deliverance, Maasai Estate, Jonathan Ngeno Estate, Breeze Estate and adjacent customers.

The whole of Kibiku, Mihango and Utawala will also experience power interruption.

Areas listed include LMCP Twiga Kayole, Royal Court, Mihango Primary School, Kenya Builders Quarry, PEFA Comboni, Mihango SDA Church, Mihango City Water Tank, Deliverance Church Petunia, Quickmart Mihango, Borehole Water-Kiguatha and Gesora Rd.

Others are Empire Court, Roseville Mihango, CDF Bridge Shamy Quarry, Mama Teresia Court Immaculate Primary, Kujani Court, Rockside Academy, Brown Sugar, St. Lukes Ruai West, St. Comboni Gate Rophine, Field Junior School Ltd, Vision Rd, Penda Place, Sunny Side Karagita Rd, Mihango Assumption School and Hurlingham Rd.

Nyoro Construction, Neema Rd Utawala, Victoria Court, Kangaroo Court, Redeemed Church, Boston High School, V Mall, Riverside, Royal Ambassadors, Maono Prayer Centre, Santos, Corradin Road D, Mihango Estate, Mihango Dispensary, Sunnyside Mihango, Saints Revival Church, Texas Gardens and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kisii County, the outage will affect Nyamache, Nyoera and Igare areas.

Locations scheduled for interruption include Nyamache Tea Factory, Borangi, Kegochi, Matierio, Nyamache Hospital, Mochengo, Nyoera, Tukiamwana, Igare, Emenwa, Nyamagwa Boys, Boitangare, Kiobegi, Nyabite, Nyamache Market and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, areas to be affected include Osiri, Macalder and Muhuru.

Kenya Power listed Gogo Power Station, Macalder Mines, Osiri Market, Muhuru Bay, Nyakweri Market, Sori, Lwanda and adjacent customers as part of the scheduled outage.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County under the Mt. Kenya Region, the interruption will affect Kiawaithanji and Mutathini areas.

The listed locations are Gachima, Kiawaithanji Market and School, Mutathini Market and School, Tetu Coffee Factory, parts of Mugwathi Village, Kiriti Village and adjacent customers.