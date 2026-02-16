Editor's Review Sifuna blamed Ruto and Murkomen for the man's death.

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has condoled with the family of the man shot during the political rally in Kitengela.

In a statement released on Monday, February 16, Sifuna expressed remorse over the death of 28-year-old Vincent Ayomo, a garage worker.

He blamed the police and state-hired goons for Ayomo's death and promised the victim's family that he would ensure justice was served.

"We express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Vincent Ayoma. He tragically lost his life in the fight for a better Kenya at the hands of those who are duty-bound to protect him. He came to join other Kenyans in a peaceful assembly. He committed no crime. He provoked nobody.

"So why did the police kill him? Because this administration does not value the lives of Kenyans. We will pursue justice for his family and ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable," Sifuna stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY Senator Edwin Sifuna addressing the crowd during a rally in Kitengela on February 11, 2026.

The Nairobi Senator intimated that several other attendees of the rally were severely injured following the commotion that ensued after teargas canisters were fired at the crowd.

He claimed that the goons hired to attack his supporters also vandalised the public address system.

Sifuna blamed President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for the violence and chaos witnessed during the rally.

"They do not respect the rights of Kenyans and are intolerant of democratic competition. They have chosen to unleash state violence on Kenyans instead of addressing the many challenges facing them," he wrote.

He questioned why Ruto's administration had chosen to mete violence on citizens instead of addressing the challenges facing them.

The firebrand Senator vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Kenyans and called upon the electorate to join him in his quest.

Sifuna maintained that the Constitution provides that every Kenyan should enjoy political rights and declared that he would not be intimidated.

Earlier, chaos erupted after a teargas canister was lobbed during a rally hosted by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Patriotic Front Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi Central Business District.

The United Opposition had sought an audience with the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to address the alleged use of police officers to fight politicians in the United Opposition.

However, they were denied entry into the offices. Kalonzo promised to return to the headquarters accompanied by members of the public.