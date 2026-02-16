Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in 12 counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in 12 counties across the country on Tuesday, February 17.

In a notice on Monday, February 16, thencompany said the outages will take place between 8.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M. to allow for planned maintenance works.

In Nairobi, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in Mutuini, Kabiria and Dagoretti areas.

Affected locations include parts of Dagoretti Road, Rhino Park Road, Farm Lane, Karinde Shopping Centre, Nine Sisters, Gitiba Primary, Resurrection Garden, Muhugu Park, Mama Ngina Children’s Home and adjacent customers.

In parts of Parklands, power will also be off from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Areas affected include Githuri Road, 6th Parklands, City Park Drive, Mwambao Road, Muthaiga Road, Serengeti Avenue, Naivasha Avenue, Muthaiga Country Club, Orchard Close and adjacent customers.

In Makueni County, the outage will affect Wote and its environs from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Areas listed include part of Itangini Market, Kilala Market, Mukuyuni Market, Kiniu Market, Kyambalasi Market, Kivani Market, Kola Market, Kali Market, Utangwa, part of Kikima Market, Kitundu, Kilyungi and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted in Annex Centre and Sukunanga areas between 9.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M.

Affected locations include Jay Giriraj, Sukunanga, KENHA, Toyota Kenya Annex, Annex School of Law, Annex Centre and adjacent customers

Parts of Kakamega County, specifically Shikhoti and surrounding areas, will experience outages from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

The areas affected include Maraba, Esumenya, Shikhoti, Ebutenje, Powespot, Lukume, Mutsuma, Munguru, Lwanda and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, electricity will be interrupted in Kiaruta, Matongo and Nyawekoa areas from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Affected locations include parts of Gesonso, Kiaruta Dispensary, Waterpark, Citam Church, Matongo, St. Peters School, Nyawekoa and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, the outage will affect Ochuna and Olando areas between 9.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M., including Ochuna Market, Kanga Onditi, Kae Primary, Chemachichi Primary, Olando Primary and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, Kandiege and Masogo areas will be without power from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Affected areas include Nyaola, Kandiege, Ngula, Kodula, Bala, Opujo, Kajimo, Okiki Amayo, Masogo, Adhiro, Ouru, Kanyamfwa, Kotonje, Alum Beach, Ajigo and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, Gikondi Market and surrounding areas will experience power interruption from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Affected locations include Thunguri Coffee Factory, Nduma, Mukurweini Technical, Sister Irene Secondary School, Muthuthini, Kamuchuni, Kaharo, Kibutio and adjacent customers.

Parts of Kirinyaga County, specifically Difathers Market and its environs, will also be affected from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Areas listed include Difathers, Kamunyange, Togonye Primary, Kajiji, Kathiriku, parts of Riagicheru, parts of Kitharaini, Karuangi, Mugamba Ciura Village and adjacent customers.

In Murang’a County, Ruchu Girls and Gacharage areas will be without electricity from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M., affecting Gacharage Market, Ruchu Girls, Munyori Market, Gitaimbuka Village, Mukuria Market, Kiguoya Market and adjacent customers.

In Embu County, power will be interrupted in Umau and Kianjiru Hill Top areas from 9.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Areas affected include Kiritiri Police Station, Umau, Mutus, Kabururi, Mwanyari, Kwamacembe, Rwethe, Munyori, Nganduri, Kirima, Safaricom Kianjiru, Kamunyange, Kaweru and adjacent customers.

In Laikipia County, the outage will take place in Naibor and Juakali areas from 8.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Affected locations include Naibor, Juakali, Mayan Hotel, Kariunga, Edana, Oxy Energy Tundra, Rititi Leo Project and adjacent customers.