President William Ruto has nominated a new Chairperson and six members to the National Land Commission (NLC).

In a press release on Tuesday, February 17, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nominations follow a Court of Appeal ruling that allowed the recruitment and appointment process to proceed.

"In accordance with the Ruling of the Court of Appeal in Civil Application No. E662 of 2025 (consolidated with Civil Applications No. E663, E680, and E682 of 2025), his excellency the president has caused nominations for appointment to the ranks of the membership of the National Land Commission (NLC)," the statement read.

Koskei stated that the action was undertaken after a selection process and in line with the court’s direction issued earlier this month.

"This presidential action follows the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed vide Kenya Gazette Notice No. 11212 of 2025 and gives effect to the Ruling delivered on Friday 13th February, 2026," the statement added.

The Court of Appeal had limited the process strictly to filling vacant positions, pending the conclusion of ongoing appeals.

The court also safeguarded the tenure of the two sitting commissioners whose terms are yet to expire.

"In its determination, the Court of Appeal authorised the recruitment and nomination of the third cohort of Commissioners to NLC, strictly for the purpose of filling the vacant positions of the Chairperson and six Commissioners, pending the hearing and final determination of the appeals filed by the applicants.

"The court further affirmed that the tenure of the two serving Commissioners (Hon. Esther Murugi Mathenge and Hon. Tiyah Galgalo Ali) whose terms expire on 20th December, 2026, remains protected and unaffected," the statement further read.

Following the ruling, the Head of State formally announced the nominees for the vacant positions.

"In compliance with the decision of the Appellate Court, it is therefore notified that the Head of State and Government has nominated the Chairperson and six members of the National Land Commission, as annotated below," the statement noted.

Upon approval by Parliament, the commission will be constituted with Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy from Kwale as Chairperson.

The nominated members are Susan Khakasa Oyatsi from Kakamega, Daniel Murithi Muringi from Meru, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot from Kericho, Julie Ouma Oseko from Siaya, Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed from Mandera, and Mary Yiane Seneta from Kajiado.

The serving members of the Commission remain Esther Murugi Mathenge from Nyeri and Tiyah Galgalo Ali from Isiolo.

"In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements regarding State appointments, his excellency the president has transmitted the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament," the statement concluded.

This comes barely a month after Ruto has nominated Francis Meja as the new Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nomination of Meja has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

“His excellency the President, has today nominated Mr. Francis Meja for appointment as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

"The nominee is currently serving as a Member of the Public Service Commission, following his appointment in January 2025," read part of the statement.

Meja previously held several senior executive and leadership positions, including as the founding Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

He also served as a Council Member of Murang’a University of Technology and as the Registrar of Motor Vehicles in the Ministry of Transport.

Koskei noted that Meja also boasts over 15 years of experience in the banking and financial services.

"Beyond his public sector background, Mr. Meja brings to the role over fifteen years of experience in banking and financial services, having served in various management roles at Equity Bank Kenya PLC and the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK)," he added.

Meja holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.