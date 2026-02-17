Editor's Review President William Ruto has dismissed claims that the national government is taking over functions of the Nairobi County Government.

Speaking during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two levels of government on Tuesday, February 17, Ruto said the move was not a transfer of devolved functions but a partnership aimed at improving service delivery.

"What we are augmenting today is not a transfer of functions. I have no interest in running the city of Nairobi; my hands are full. I however have an obligation as a President to assist the city of Nairobi," he said.

Ruto explained that the agreement is firmly grounded in law and existing frameworks that guide collaboration between national and county governments.

"This cooperation agreement is anchored in the constitution, in the intergovernmental relations Act and in the urban areas and city’s Act. We are not operating in a vacuum," he added.

Ruto announced a multi-billion shilling investment in Nairobi’s street lighting programme, saying the initiative will enhance safety, boost business activity and modernize infrastructure across the city.

"We are committing Ksh3.7 billion towards streetlighting modernization and expansion in Nairobi County. Under this agreement. We will complete 10,000 and install an additional 40,000 lighting points. We will also transition progressively to solar solutions. There will be no road constructed moving forward without lighting," he continued.

On drainage and flood mitigation, Ruto acknowledged the persistent flooding challenges in the capital and outlined additional funding to address the problem.

“I know Nairobi County has a program that will cost about Ksh3.7 billion. We have agreed on what they will do. We will provide a further Ksh1 billion to be dedicated to drainage improvement. We all know when it rains, what happens to this city of Nairobi. We do not want a flooded city this year. If there will be any flooding, it should be very minimal, but by next year, we should have corrected the problem that we have," he further said.

Ruto also directed the Interior Ministry to establish a specialized metropolitan police unit to strengthen security within the capital.

"Security is non-negotiable, especially for a modern capital city like Nairobi. I therefore direct the CS for Interior to prepare and present, within 60 days, a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to work hand in hand with the Nairobi County security. We must make Nairobi safe for citizens, visitors, investors and business alike," he stated.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that the county would now be ruled using a two-tier governance structure.

Speaking during the event, he explained that Nairobi will be led by two committees; Steering Committee and the Implementation Committee.

Sakaja will chair the Implementation Committee, while the Steering Committee will be chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi will be deputised by Sakaja and will work alongside other cabinet secretaries.

"The Steering Committee, headed by the Prime CS and deputised by me, will comprise CSs and county secretaries. It will set the overall policy goals and direction of the County," he stated.

Sakaja's Implementation Committee will implore the series of Principal Secretaries.

"The day to day execution of programmes and projects will be overseen by the Implementation Committee, which will be chaired by the governor of Nairobi. It will be composed of PSs and County Executive Committee members responsible for the corresponding functions," he revealed.