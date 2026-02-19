Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the government after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) demolished structures erected on the road reserve in Githurai 45.

Gachagua, in a statement on Thursday, February 19, condemned the demolitions, describing them as senseless and inhuman.

The DCP party leader said KeNHA’s actions were a serious violation of human dignity, adding that they reflect a government that has lost all sense of compassion.

“It is both senseless and inhuman for this regime to orchestrate extreme brutality and cowardice by deploying hundreds of police officers in the dead of night to destroy the property of traders in Githurai and to terrorize innocent citizens.

“Such actions are a grave affront to human dignity and reflect a regime that has lost all sense of compassion and justice,” said Gachagua.

File image of structures demolished in Githurai 45.

The former DP went on to claim that the demolitions in Githurai reflect how the government is disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary people.

“It is a stark reminder of how far disconnected they are from the struggles of the common citizen, which they have caused through bad leadership and poor policy,” he added.

Gachagua singled out Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of deploying police officers to Githurai while bandits attacked and killed a teacher in Isiolo.

He also claimed that the bandits raided a police station and wreaked havoc across Isiolo, stealing cattle.

“These same bandits later raided a police station, wreaking havoc across the town, stealing cattle, killing KPR officers and locals alike, yet hundreds of police officers are dispatched to brutalize Mama Mboga in Githurai?” Gachagua questioned.

KeNHA on Wednesday night carried out demolitions in Githurai 45, leaving several traders counting losses.

The authority deployed excavators and bulldozers to flatten the structures, which had encroached on the road reserve.

Police officers were also deployed to the area to provide security and oversee the demolition of the roadside structures.

KeNHA had on January 9 issued a notice directing roadside traders operating at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side to vacate the road reserve.

KeNHA explained that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.