Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to deal with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over consistently dragging his name in the mud when addressing matters of security.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, Murkomen accused Gachagua of singling him out when demanding changes in the security docket, despite the sector being a collaboration of multiple entities.

The CS claimed that the Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader was merely attacking him and President William Ruto because of their tribe.

He vowed to deal with Gachagua, whom he accused of incitement.

"Whenever he opens his mouth, it is always Ruto and Murkomen as if there is nobody else in the architecture of security. We are not going to entertain your tribalism.

PHOTO | COURTESY Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing Kenyans in Rironi on February 18, 2026.

"Do not profile me because of my community. Don't bring your silly politics. I have kept quiet for far too long. We will meet with those inciters face to face," Murkomen declared.

The Interior CS defended the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, from Gachagua's endless attack.

He argued that Kanja was not in office to serve the interests of one individual, but the entire country.

"Stop undermining the Inspector General of Police; that is not your child. Have some respect," the CS barked.

The ex-DP had made several claims in which he accused President William Ruto and Murkomen of organising the church attack in Witima.

Gachagua also accused his former boss of instructing IG Kanja to protect the officers involved in the attack from any prosecution.

The United Opposition were denied an audience with Kanja earlier on Monday, when they went to follow up on the probe into the teargassing incident at the church.