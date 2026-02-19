Editor's Review The Judiciary has issued a clarification regarding claims circulating online that a lawyer, Dorothy Muoma, who recently passed away was a former magistrate.

In a statement on Thursday, February 19, Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo addressed the reports, dismissing claims that she had previously worked as a magistrate.

"The Judiciary has taken note of a post on social media regarding one Dorothy Muoma, who is said to have died on February 3, 2026.

"The post claims that Muoma was once a Magistrate at Kitale Law Courts. We would like to confirm that Ms. Muoma was never an employee of the Judiciary at any point in her career," he said.

According to her eulogy, Muoma began her education at Moi Forces Academy Lanet before transferring to Moi Nairobi Girls Secondary School, where she sat for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1989.

In 1991, she travelled to India to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at Dr. Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, graduating in 1996.

Muoma later enrolled for a Master of Laws (LLM) at Baroda University but was forced to return home after suffering health complications and an accident that left her with broken feet during her first year of study.

After recovering in 1999, she joined the Kenya School of Law and completed her training; she was sworn in as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 2003.

Between 2003 and 2010, she worked in several law firms before joining the Attorney General’s office under the NALEP programme, where she served as an Assistant Registrar in charge of the Kisumu office until 2014. She later lost her job due to illness.

In 2016, Muoma established her own firm, Lukas Muoma and Associates, but recurring health challenges hindered its growth.

File image of Dorothy Muoma

