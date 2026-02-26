Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has released a report revealing how politicians organise violence to disrupt rallies and intimidate opponents.

The Ministry of Interior has released a report revealing how politicians organise violence to disrupt rallies and intimidate opponents.

In the report released on Wednesday, February 25, the ministry said political violence in the country is not random but systematically orchestrated by powerful actors.

The report explained that political elites deliberately mobilise supporters to assert control and undermine rivals during sensitive periods.

"Political violence in Kenya is largely organised and enabled by political actors, rather than being spontaneous.

"Historical and intelligence assessments indicate that political elites deliberately mobilise supporters, including youth groups, to intimidate opponents, disrupt activities, and assert control during politically sensitive periods," the report read.

It also linked organised violence to specific past election cycles where political operatives were allegedly involved.

"Past election cycles, including 2007-2008 and 2017, show clear links between political operatives and organised violent activity," the report added.

On patterns of mobilization, the ministry identified vulnerable groups that are frequently targeted for recruitment through informal networks.

According to the report, once mobilised, the groups are strategically deployed during political events to dominate spaces or disrupt opponents.

"Groups primarily targeted for mobilisation include unemployed or underemployed youth, boda boda riders, and casual labourers. Recruitment occurs through informal networks that operate between mobilisation and militancy.

"During political events, these groups are often deployed to fill rallies, dominate public spaces, intimidate opponents, or disrupt opposition activities," the report continued.

According to the ministry, such operations are often planned and financed discreetly, with leaders distancing themselves after incidents occur.

"Intelligence indicates that deployment is pre-planned and, in many cases, covertly financed by political actors. Leaders often distance themselves after incidents, denying responsibility while the public reconciles observed events with official narratives," the report further read.

File image of a Linda Ground rally

Addressing the societal impact, the report warned that the repeated use of organised violence weakens democratic institutions and public trust.

It further cautioned that such practices can inflame ethnic and regional tensions beyond political gatherings.

"The systematic use of political violence erodes public trust and accountability. Young people are treated as expendable tools, reinforcing the perception that violence is a legitimate strategy for gaining or maintaining power.

"Ethnic and regional tensions are often heightened, increasing the risk of escalation beyond political events," the report noted.

On political responsibility, the ministry placed the burden squarely on leaders to prevent violence within their parties and ranks.

It called for internal disciplinary measures and monitoring of inflammatory rhetoric.

"Political leaders bear primary responsibility for preventing violence. They must actively ensure that party operations do not exploit vulnerable youth or encourage violent mobilisation.

"Internal accountability mechanisms should be enforced to penalise members involved in intimidation or clashes. Political rhetoric that promotes fear, tribalism, or coercion must be monitored and addressed where evidence indicates incitement," the report advised.

The ministry also outlined the role of citizens and communities in curbing political violence, urging them not to participate in mobilisation efforts.

"While political actors are the main drivers, communities and citizens also have a responsibility to refuse participation in violent mobilisation and report credible intelligence," the report noted.

The ministry warned that silence or tolerance enables such acts to persist.

"Silence or tolerance provides social permission for violence to persist. Community engagement is crucial in providing early warnings and preventing escalation," the report explained.

On enforcement, the report reiterated the need for impartial and intelligence-led action by security agencies.

"Security agencies must enforce the law impartially and consistently, acting on intelligence to prevent mobilisation before violence occurs. Enforcement must be predictable, fair, and transparent to maintain public trust," the report outlined.

In its recommendations, the ministry called for coordinated and proactive measures to address the root causes of political violence.

It communities to actively reject intimidation and cooperate with authorities.

"Political leaders must take proactive steps to prevent violence and ensure accountability for affiliates. Security agencies should strengthen intelligence-led operations targeting high-risk mobilisation networks and maintain impartial enforcement

"Communities must actively reject participation in political intimidation and report threats to relevant authorities," the report concluded.

This comes days after a teargas canister was lobbed at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's rally in Kakamega.

Supporters attending the rally on Saturday, February 21, started scampering for safety as the gas spread across the grounds.

Sifuna told the people attending the rally not to run and even dared the police officers to lob another teargas.

"Hatutoroki leo. Use a jacket to cover the canister so that we can continue with the rally. Do not go anywhere. They will not stop our meeting today. Throw another one if you are man enough," he said.

Sifuna further pleaded with the crowd not to retaliate as they attempted to throw stones at the police officers present at the event.

Sifuna and Babu were also forced to rescue a young man who attempted to disrupt the rally after the crowd attacked him.

"Let me just warn you. If you have been sent to cause chaos in this rally, these people will kill you," Sifuna warned.