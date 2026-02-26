Editor's Review The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved charges against owners of eight health facilities over fraudulent claims and registrations at the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Wednesday, February 25, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the DPP ordered the charges after reviewing files submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) covering January 28 to February 24, 2026.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has received and reviewed investigation files forwarded from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), between 28th January and 24th February 2026, regarding alleged fraudulent activities at the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“Upon review, the DPP has directed charges against the following persons and institutions,” read the statement in part.

Among the accused are Mohammed Kulow Ali and Hassan Adan Ibrahim of Danaba Care Hospital.

File image of SHA offices.

The two will be charged with conspiracy to defraud and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Former directors of Kamishawa Medical Center, Kamsia Hassan Kala and Hawa Alinoor Malo, will face charges of conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed health facility, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

The proprietors of Kaafi nursing Home, Ibrahim Rashid and Ahmed Mohamud Adan will face counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed facility. The facility will also face charges obtaining money by false pretenses.

Naima Sheikh Ali, Abdihakim Sheikh Ali, and Adan Abdikhaliq Abdullah who own the Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home will also be charged with obtaining money by false pretences and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Similarly, Ali Edin Ibrahim, the owner of Alati Nursing Home will be prosecuted in connection with obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed health facility.

The nursing home will also be charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Julun Nursing Home and its owner Ismail Omar Mohammed, will likewise face charges of obtaining money by false pretences and operating without the required licence.

Further, the DPP ordered the prosecution of Adfaal Kids Care Medical Centre directors Mohamed Mohamud Sheikh, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Mohammed Kulow Ali, and Hassan Adan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile Dimtu Nursing Home Limited director Yussuf Siat Jelle will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed health facility, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) employee Harun Liluma will face multiple counts in connection with unauthorized access to a computer system, conspiracy to defraud, and computer fraud.

This comes days after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale outlined measures the government has put in place to detect and prevent fraud under the Social Health Authority (SHA) in real time.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the CS said the Ministry of Health has tightened verification systems, deployed artificial intelligence tools, and initiated legal action against facilities and individuals implicated in fraudulent schemes.

Duale explained that the government has strengthened patient identification systems across public health facilities.

"We have phased out the easily compromised One-Time Password (OTP) system. Patient identification across Level 4, 5, and 6 facilities now requires fingerprint authentication to ensure the person receiving care is the actual registered beneficiary. Rollout to Level 2 and 3 facilities is currently underway," he said.

Duale further revealed that SHA has adopted artificial intelligence technology to monitor claims and detect suspicious patterns instantly.

"SHA has deployed an advanced AI system that flags anomalous billing patterns (such as upcoding or irregular admissions) in real-time, instantly blocking suspicious claims for manual forensic review," he continued.