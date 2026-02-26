Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a TikTok user over a video allegedly containing a threatening message.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, DCI said the suspect was apprehended after investigations into the clip shared on his TikTok account.

"Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested Peter Maingi Kimani alias Menelik Kimani, who is suspected of recording a video containing a threatening message and sharing it on his TikTok account earlier this week," the statement read.

The agency detailed how the suspect was traced and taken into custody, revealing that he had gone into hiding after posting the video.

"The suspect was smoked out of his hideout in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had holed up after committing the offence. He is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment," the statement added.

The DCI used the incident to caution members of the public about responsible use of social media platforms and the limits of constitutional freedoms.

"The DCI reminds the public that while freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Constitution, its enjoyment should not be used as a tool to promote or justify the violation of the rights of others," the statement concluded.

The arrest comes months after TikTok content creator Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito, was arrested over a video that was widely circulated on social media

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the DCI said the video posed serious threats to public safety and triggered urgent action from law enforcement.

"Detectives have arrested Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito, in connection with a seditious video that was widely circulated on TikTok on August 1, 2025.

"The inflammatory clip, which contained threats of violence and incitement against public order, quickly went viral, triggering public concern and swift action from security agencies," the statement read.

According to the DCI, detectives tracked the suspect to the Miritini area of Mombasa County and arrested him at his hideout.

"Following forensic leads, detectives trailed Okindo to his hideout in the Miritini area of Mombasa County, where he was swiftly apprehended," the statement added.

Authorities said a search of his house revealed several items they believe are linked to potential subversive activity.

"A subsequent search of his residence revealed the following: two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, a notebook with the writings, 'We are going to apply guerrilla resistance tactics – Justice to all freedom heroes', three mobile phones, assorted documents linked to the Justice Direction Party, among other items," the statement further read.