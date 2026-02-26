Editor's Review Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has confirmed that two young men were swept away by raging floodwaters while attempting to cross River Mara.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, he said the tragic incident occurred at Mara Rianta, where the victims reportedly tried to drive across the swollen river before their vehicle was overpowered by the fast-moving waters.

"The two, who were residents of Kirindon in Kimintet Ward, were returning home from Mara Rianta when the unfortunate incident occurred. Our County Disaster Response Team is currently at the scene coordinating efforts to retrieve the bodies and recover the vehicle wreckage," he said.

Ntutu described the incident as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with attempting to cross flooded waterways, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

"This tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the grave dangers posed by swollen rivers during the rainy season. I urge all residents to exercise extreme caution and to refrain from attempting to cross flooded rivers or bridges, regardless of how passable they may appear," he added.

Ntutu added that he was engaging relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to prevent future tragedies at the crossing point.

"I am engaging the relevant authorities to urgently address the longstanding concern regarding the elevation of the Mara Rianta Bridge, which has repeatedly claimed lives during periods of heavy rainfall. We must take decisive and proactive measures to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future," he further said.

File image of the scene

Ntutu conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the wider community affected by the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the entire Kimintet community during this difficult and trying time," he concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a fresh update on the onset of the March-April-May (MAM) 2026 long rains.

In an update on Tuesday, February 24, Kenya Met noted that several parts of the country have already met the rainfall onset criteria, while others are expected to experience delayed onset.

The department noted that the March to May period remains the major rainfall season over most parts of Kenya and much of equatorial East Africa.

Under the updated MAM 2026 rainfall onset dates, the department explained that the rainfall currently being experienced is likely to continue into early March and is expected to meet the onset criteria in several regions.

Counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, as well as the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, met the onset criteria in mid-February.

The Southeastern Lowlands, including Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Tana River and Taita Taveta, met the onset criteria in the fourth week of February.

For the North Coast counties of Lamu, Malindi, coastal parts of Tana River and Kilifi, onset is expected between late March and early April, despite intermittent rainfall experienced earlier.

Similarly, the Northwestern region, including Turkana and Samburu, and the Northeastern counties of Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera and Marsabit, are projected to experience onset between the first and second week of April.

The department attributed the early seasonal rainfall to favourable atmospheric systems.

"The forecasted early season rainfall is associated with the presence of favourable mesoscale and large-scale atmospheric systems, including the enhanced convective activity linked to the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO). These systems are expected to temporarily enhance moisture convergence and rainfall amounts over several parts of the country during the late February to early March period," the statement noted.