The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has moved to clarify the status of ongoing construction works within its headquarters at Karura Forest.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, KFS stated that the current construction involves housing facilities for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will collaborate with the agency in environmental restoration efforts.

The agency explained that the initiative is not limited to Karura but is part of a broader national rollout across multiple forest stations.

"Currently, there is development of barracks for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will be partnering with the Service to support the raising of tree seedlings.

"Setting up of barracks for NYS is happening not only in Karura forest, but in other forest stations around the country including Ngong Hills forest where the barracks are nearing completion," the statement read.

According to KFS, the collaboration with NYS is intended to increase labour capacity for seedling production in line with Kenya’s long-term environmental targets.

"The partnership between KFS and NYS is meant to provide labour and boost tree seedling production to support realization of the national strategy of growing 15 billion trees by 2032 for realization of 30 percent tree cover," the statement added.

KFS further clarified that the structures under construction are temporary in nature and located within an already designated administrative and residential zone at the headquarters.

"The barracks are being set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and they consist of prefabricated metal containers and the works are confined to an existing administrative and residential service zone," the statement continued.

Responding directly to allegations of land grabbing, forest excision, or encroachment into conservation areas, KFS dismissed the claims, maintaining that no protected sections of Karura Forest have been affected.

"There has been no excision of Karura forest land, allocation to private developers or encroachment into protected indigenous forest or core conservation areas as alleged by a section of the civil society. In addition, no trees have been felled, only removal of old tree stumps," the statement further read.

File image of NYS officers

KFS maintained that all activities are being carried out within the legal framework governing forest conservation in Kenya.

"The works being undertaken are in compliance with the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016), and Article 69 of the Constitution, which mandate the Service to ensure sustainable forest management, conservation and restoration. The activities do not constitute any land-use change or forest conversion," the statement noted.

This comes months after KFS dismissed reports indicating that a part of Menengai Crater in Nakuru has been grabbed.

In a statement, the agency stated that the part in question is outside the crater's demarcation.

It said all the land gazetted in the Menengai Forest Station remains untouched, and that there are no plans for that either.

The KFS stated that the activities in the forest area are for conservation and not economic by alleged grabbers.

It explained that the area was being fenced in accordance with the required procedures and that the project was being sponsored by the African Development Bank.

"The ongoing Menengai Forest Fencing Project, funded by the African Development Bank through the GreenZones Development Support Project Phase II, is a legitimate conservation initiative covering approximately 55 km around 6,014 hectares of forest. All requisite procedures, including public participation and stakeholder consultations, were duly conducted prior to commencement to ensure transparency and inclusivity," it said.

While denying the grabbing allegations, the KFS noted that Menengai Forest serves as a crucial pillar for the area's environmental health, economic activity, and community well-being by providing water catchment and ecotourism opportunities.

According to it, the fencing project would boost forest security, curb illegal intrusion, and improve safety for both visitors and nearby residents.

It further called on the public to report any suspicious activities around the area.

"The fencing initiative strengthens forest protection, deters encroachment, and enhances safety for visitors and surrounding communities.

"KFS categorically refutes all allegations of land grabbing and reiterates its unwavering commitment to conserving and protecting Kenya’s public forests in line with the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016. The Service calls upon the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in or near forest areas to the nearest KFS office," the KFS said.