Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Harun Liluma in connection with fraudulent activities affecting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Harun Liluma in connection with fraudulent activities affecting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Friday, February 27, DCI said the suspect, who is a staff member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), was apprehended on Thursday, February 26.

Liluma is set to be arraigned before the Milimani law courts and face charges of conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, and computer fraud.

“Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Harun Liluma, an interdicted staff member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), as part of the ongoing crackdown on individuals and organizations involved in various illegalities affecting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“Harun, who was arrested yesterday, is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts today to face charges including conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, and computer fraud,” DCI stated.

File image of the SHA offices.

Liluma’s arrest comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga approved charges against him.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said the DPP ordered the charges after reviewing files submitted by the DCI covering January 28 to February 24, 2026.

The DPP also approved charges against the owners of eight health facilities over fraudulent claims.

Among the accused are Mohammed Kulow Ali and Hassan Adan Ibrahim of Danaba Care Hospital.

The two will be charged with conspiracy to defraud and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Former directors of Kamishawa Medical Center, Kamsia Hassan Kala and Hawa Alinoor Malo, will face charges of conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed health facility, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

The proprietors of Kaafi Nursing Home, Ibrahim Rashid and Ahmed Mohamud Adan, will face counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed facility.

Other suspects who are set to be charged include: Naima Sheikh Ali, Abdihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Abdikhaliq Abdullah, Ali Edin Ibrahim, Ismail Omar Mohammed, Mohamed Mohamud Sheikh, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Mohammed Kulow Ali, Hassan Adan Ibrahim, and Yussuf Siat Jelle.