Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has faced online backlash after congratulating UDA’s Elphas Shalakha on his victory in the Kabras West ward by-election.

In a statement via X on Thursday, February 26 night, Governor Barasa said Shalakha deserved to win the mini polls.

The ODM governor also noted that the win is a sign of public confidence in the current broad-based political arrangement.

“Congratulations, Hon. Elphas Shalakha, on your well-deserved election as MCA for Kabras West. Now is the time to unite Kabras West and serve with dedication and integrity.

“This victory reflects the electorate’s trust in the Broad-Based government as we approach the 2027 elections,” said Barasa.

File image of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Shalakha won the by-election with 3,317 votes, beating DCP’s Bramwel Khaemba, who garnered 2,640 votes.

Social media users took issue with Governor Barasa, questioning his decision to congratulate a UDA candidate despite ODM having fielded its own aspirant in the by-election.

A section of netizens also called out Barasa, accusing him of betrayal. The X users pointed out that the ODM candidate managed to secure only 30 votes in the mini poll.

