Editor's Review Kenyans love sports and, on several occasions, have never disappointed when teams and individuals from the country compete, offering massive and united support.

By Victor Bwire

Kenyans love sports and, on several occasions, have never disappointed when teams and individuals from the country compete, offering massive and united support. The fan base is huge, and Kenya possesses immense talent. For sports to thrive, however, we must be serious and deliberate in investing in the sector.

With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the horizon, the lessons learned from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 are invaluable. From tournament preparations, planning, organisation, and hosting, all stakeholders must prioritise the Kenyan brand and the players. Critical issues such as infrastructure quality, technical capacity, and team motivation must also be addressed. The motivation displayed by the Kenyan national team following training support and cash pledges from the President was evident, as was the case with the Tanzania and Uganda national teams during CHAN 2025.

Global events and football tournaments such as CHAN and AFCON present enormous branding and publicity opportunities. Countries maximise these platforms to showcase investment potential, and Kenya must do the same. This requires investing in strategic communication and media engagement to ensure that the large fan base can enjoy the tournament, pay to attend matches, and attract international visitors who will not only spend while in the country but also potentially identify investment opportunities.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), as part of its contribution to sports development, conducted an assessment of media reporting on CHAN to measure the quality, tone, and professionalism across major print, broadcast, radio, and digital platforms. The study focused specifically on how Kenyan media portrayed the tournament, the national team Harambee Stars, and broader themes such as national unity, sports governance, and public accountability.

The study established that media coverage was one of the tournament’s success factors, highlighting the need to invest further in media capacity ahead of AFCON 2027. The tone of reporting was overwhelmingly positive and patriotic, celebrating Kenya’s successful co-hosting and the national team’s strong performance. Reports consistently emphasised national pride, the economic benefits of the event, and the role of sport in promoting regional cooperation.

File Image of Mr. Victor Bwire, who is the Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.



This multi-platform excellence was evident in newspapers such as The Star, The Standard, People Daily, Daily Nation, Business Daily, and Taifa Leo, which produced detailed match analyses and commentaries that effectively balanced emotion with factual accuracy. Broadcasters, including Citizen TV, Citizen Radio, and KBC delivered high-quality live coverage and expert commentary, while vernacular radio stations ensured rural audiences were included through real-time reporting.

Digital and social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok added a highly interactive dimension, becoming arenas for fan debates, instant reactions, and creative expressions of national pride. The report recorded more than 2.2 million interactions on TikTok, particularly during Kenya’s victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo, demonstrating the strength of online engagement. This maturity in reporting reflects the steady professionalism of Kenyan journalism.

Coverage also highlighted logistical challenges, including ticket shortages, alleged hoarding by politicians, website crashes caused by bots, traffic disruptions, and security lapses that led to stampedes and unauthorised access to stadiums. Additionally, most discussion panels during CHAN coverage were male-dominated, underscoring the need to promote gender-balanced representation among sports commentators and analysts.

The report concludes that CHAN 2024 served as a benchmark for responsible sports reporting, demonstrating that when journalists are guided by ethics, training, and professionalism, they strengthen social cohesion and public confidence.

The government should develop a standardised and transparent reward framework for national teams, managed by sports federations rather than relying on ad hoc presidential pledges, to avoid legal disputes. Incentives should be linked to long-term athlete development, including improved training facilities and youth programmes. In addition, alternative match-viewing venues and expanded nationwide fan zones integrated with digital streaming platforms should be established to accommodate more supporters and reduce stadium overcrowding.

As the media continues to play its watchdog role, it is important that it invests fully in coverage of AFCON 2027 and the broader benefits that come with hosting such major events. The media should also help create awareness of Kenya’s offerings, attract high-quality tourists, and foster mutually beneficial relationships with key players in the global hospitality industry. Stakeholders must proactively share information with the media to enable comprehensive coverage of these international events. This will enhance Kenya’s positive image, rebuild credibility, and reinforce investor confidence following past terrorist attacks and challenging conditions that previously caused some investors to withdraw or hesitate.

Victor Bwire is the Director, Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.