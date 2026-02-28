Editor's Review BICC will be able to host 11,000 delegates across the main conference hall and multiple conference rooms.

President William Ruto has projected that the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) will be Africa's premier hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Speaking on Friday, February 27, after inspecting the construction works at the facility, Ruto disclosed that BICC will accommodate 11,000 delegates simultaneously.

He reiterated that the Complexe's hosting ability would strengthen Kenya's global standing in tourism and international conferencing.

"Once complete, the complex will accommodate 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting halls and rooms, with the main conference hall hosting 3,000 participants," Ruto disclosed.

The Head of State intimated that multiple establishments will also be built to offer accommodation and recreational activities.

President William Ruto during the inspection of construction works at the BICC on February 27, 2026.

"The broader development will also feature three hotels, a shopping mall and an amphitheatre, creating a fully integrated destination for global events and business tourism," Ruto wrote.

The Complex will also have a presidential hall with lounges and VVIP offices. Aerial images shared by the President showed that the main conference hall was nearing completion.

There will also be an overpass built above Lang'ata Road to allow delegates access to the parking lot, which will be constructed across the road.

Ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex.

Notably, the construction of the Convention Complex has also created employment opportunities.

"More than 2,500 workers are currently on site working around the clock," the President reiterated.

Engineers and architects projected that construction of the facility would be complete by April 2026.

The construction of the BICC was approved by the Cabinet in August 2023, but the construction works started in March 2025.

The project is estimated to cost Ksh31.5 billion and will be supervised by the Kenya Defence Forces under the Ministry of Defence.

When President Ruto announced the launch of the project, he stated tha ot woul be an advancement of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).





Access to BICC will be easier, especially for international delegates, owing to the Nairobi Expressway and the Southern Bypass, which feed traffic to Lang'ata Road.