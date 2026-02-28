Editor's Review Pastor Dorcas stated that Gachagua embodied wisdom and integrity as she professed her love for him.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi penned a heartfelt message to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as he turned a year older on Saturday, February 28.

Pastor Dorcas praises her husband for his leadership at home in the country, defining him as a man with great strength of character.

She also stated that Gachagua embodied wisdom and integrity and professed her love for him.

"On this remarkable day, I celebrate not only the gift of your life but the strength of character, wisdom and integrity you embody daily. You lead our home with vision, steadiness and quiet courage, and for that, Kevin, Keith and I honour and love you deeply," Pastor Dorcas wrote.

The former Second Lady lauded Gachagua for his commitment to excellence, unwavering principles and compassion, which made him a man of distinction.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua, his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and their son.

She reaffirmed her steadfast support for him in his personal life and political journey as his partner. In her statement, she quoted a Biblical verse as she wished him well.

"The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and He delights in his way. May this new year grant you greater victories, expanded influence, divine wisdom and enduring peace," Pastor Dorcas wrote.

Gachagua and his family pride have traditions of celebrating milestones together and supporting each other during tough times.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader also received wishes from former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, who welcomed him to the county.

"Today we celebrate a bold, fearless and unwavering leader, Rigathi Gachagua, as he marks another year of life and purpose. Your resilience, clarity of vision and firm stand for the people continue to inspire millions across the country," Waruguru wrote.

Gachagua, who turns 61 today, will be holding a rally in Laikipia County alongside other leaders from the United Alternative Government.

The United Opposition spent a week in Kisii and Nyamira Counties on a popularisation drive, before returning to Nakuru County, where they made stops in Nakuru City, Naivasha and Mai Mahiu.