The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has addressed concerns over petroleum supply following escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the Ministry had undertaken a review of the country’s stock position in light of developments in key sourcing regions.

"In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East region where our petroleum products supply is sourced, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has reviewed the supply and stock situation and wishes to advise as follows," he said.

Wandayi went on to reassure Kenyans that the country currently has adequate reserves and confirmed that import schedules remain on track through April 2026.

"As of today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We have scheduled imports for delivery up to the end of April 2026 and, therefore, as it stands, we are assured of security of supply," he added.

Wandayi further noted that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation while engaging suppliers to prepare for any potential disruptions.

"We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves, whilst engaging with our G-G suppliers for contingency planning. We wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the Ministry remains alert and shall continue taking necessary actions to ensure there is uninterrupted supply," he concluded.

This came weeks after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a reduction in fuel prices for the February-March 2026 pricing cycle.

In its latest monthly review released on Saturday, February 14, the regulator announced that the prices of all three petroleum products would go down, with Super Petrol dropping by Ksh4.24 per litre, Diesel by Ksh3.93 per litre, and Kerosene by Ksh1.00 per litre.

As a result, Super Petrol retailed at Ksh178.25 per litre, Diesel at Ksh166.54 per litre, and Kerosene at Ksh152.8 per litre during the review period.

EPRA said the revised prices were determined under existing legal provisions guiding petroleum pricing in Kenya.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th February 2026 to 14th March 2026," the statement read.

The regulator added that the decline in pump prices was driven by lower international fuel costs recorded during the review period.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by KShs.4.24/litre, KShs.3.93/litre and KShs.1.00/litre respectively," the statement added.

EPRA further explained that the drop was linked to reduced landed costs of imported petroleum products between December 2025 and January 2026.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 2.69% from US$592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025 to US$576.34 per cubic metre in January 2026; Diesel decreased by 6.37% from US$626.75 per cubic metre to US$586.80 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 1.44% from US$607.55 per cubic metre to US$598.82 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement further read.

The new prices took effect at midnight on Sunday, February 15 and remained in force until March 14.