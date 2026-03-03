Editor's Review The Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) has announced its May 2026 intake, opening doors for students who scored KCSE Grade D and above to pursue diploma.

The Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) has announced its May 2026 intake, opening doors for students who scored KCSE Grade D and above to pursue diploma, craft certificate and artisan courses across multiple technical fields.

The institute is offering long-term KNTEC examined courses in several departments.

In the Building and Construction Department, programmes include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Building Technology (Modules I and II), Craft Certificate in Building Technology, Plumbing at Craft and Level 4, and Carpentry Level 4.

Entry requirements range from KCSE Grade C- and above for diploma courses to Grade D, KCPE/KCSEA or artisan qualifications for selected craft and Level 4 programmes.

Under the Clothing and Textiles Department, students can enroll for Diploma in Fashion Design and Clothing Technology (Modules I, II and III) as well as Craft Certificate in Fashion and Garment Making, with KCSE Grade D plain and above qualifying for craft courses.

The Leather and Tannery Department offers Artisan in Leather and Tannery, Craft Certificate in Leather and Tannery and Footwear Making Level 4.

The ICT Department has openings for Diploma in ICT (Modules I, II and III), Craft Certificate in ICT and CBET ICT Level 4.

In Mechanical Engineering, learners can pursue Diploma in Mechanical Engineering under Plant and Production options, Craft in Mechanical Engineering and upgrading courses in Welding and Fabrication at Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels.

The Automotive Engineering Department is offering Diploma and Craft Certificate courses in Automotive Engineering.

In the Electrical and Electronics Department, available programmes include Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Technology with Power and Telecommunication options, Craft Certificates in Electrical and Electronic Technology, Electrical Installation Level 4, and Electrical Engineering under Installation and Power options.

Meanwhile, the Food and Beverage Department is offering Craft Certificate in Food Science and Technology, Diploma in Food and Beverage Management, and Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Sales and Service.

KITI is also providing Industrial Skills Upgrading Courses lasting three months in areas such as Plumbing, Hair Dressing and Beauty Therapy at various levels, Garment Making, Welding and Fabrication, Food Production, Cake Making and Decoration, and Electrical Installation.

Tailor-made short courses are available in Juice Making, Yoghurt Making, Jam Making, Bread Making and Barista training, both full and half courses.

Additional short programmes include CCTV Installation and Maintenance, Mobile Phone Repair, AutoCAD, ArchiCAD, Adobe Illustrator, Computer Applications and Entrepreneurship skills.

Courses at KITI are examined by national bodies including the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (CDACC) and the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), depending on the programme undertaken.

For most diploma and craft certificate courses, boarders will pay Ksh 32,500 for the first term and Ksh 25,500 for subsequent terms, while non-boarders will pay Ksh23,000 for the first term and Ksh16,000 for subsequent terms.

Some short and evening classes range between Ksh6,000 and Ksh25,000 depending on the course and duration.

The entry requirements allow KCSE Grade C- and above for diploma courses, KCSE Grade D plain and above for craft programmes, and KCPE/KCSEA or artisan qualifications for selected Level 4 courses.

Applicants are required to submit photocopies of their KCSE or KCPE certificate or result slip, school leaving certificate or relevant testimonials, National ID card, birth certificate and one coloured passport-size photograph.

A non-refundable application fee of Ksh 100 is required.

Applications should be addressed to the Director, Kenya Industrial Training Institute, P.O. Box 280-20100, Nakuru.



