Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir has declared that Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho is the most suitable candidate for the Deputy President position in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, he endorsed Joho’s credentials and political experience, saying he stands out among potential contenders.

Abdullswamad outlined Joho’s political journey and experience in leadership, emphasizing his service record in various capacities.

"Hassan Ali Joho has served as a Member of Parliament and later as a Governor. He has been the deputy party leader of ODM, and he is now a Cabinet Secretary.

"There is no better candidate for the position of Deputy President in 2027 than Hassan Joho. I am speaking on behalf of the ODM party," he said.

Notably, this comes weeks after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku fired back at Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga over remarks that the ODM Party has its eyes on the Deputy President’s seat.

Speaking on Thursday, February 12, Ruku defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, insisting that the position is occupied and not up for political negotiations.

The Cabinet Secretary made it clear that any such opportunity would only arise in the future and when Kindiki is the president.

"Prof. Kithure Kindiki is the current Deputy President of Kenya. He will continue serving as Kenya's Deputy President from 2027 to 2032.

"If ODM wants the Deputy President's seat, we are ready to give them that position in 2032 when Kithure Kindiki becomes President. But for now, the seat is not vacant," he said.

The stance came days after Oburu clarified the ODM Party's position on the Deputy President seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, he said the seat remains a key target for the Orange Democratic Movement.

Oburu addressed claims that his earlier remarks had been misunderstood regarding ODM’s interest in the position and the current office holder.

"There was something that people misinterpreted. They claimed that I said that ODM does not want the DP seat, but that's the position we have our eyes on. What I said is that we do not have a personal grudge or issue with Kindiki, but that seat is a public position," he said.