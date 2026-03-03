Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of Kisumu’s Lumumba Affordable Housing Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Omollo reflected on the origins of the estate and its long-standing significance in Kisumu.

"For 63 years, the original Lumumba Estate in Kisumu, built by the colonial government in 1961, the same year as Patrice Lumumba's death, served as an iconic residential neighborhood," he said.

File image of the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project

Omollo noted that while the estate had served residents for decades, its structures had become outdated and unsuitable for the city’s growing population.

"Its aging structures, however, could no longer meet the demands of a growing city. With Kenya's new transformation agenda and Kisumu's elevation to City status, the need for decent, modern housing became urgent," he added.

Omollo explained that the new development is designed to bridge that gap by delivering modern housing units under different categories to cater for diverse income groups.

"The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project answers that need. The development features 2,348 units across 15 modern 17-floor blocks, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes under Social, Affordable and Market-Rate schemes," he continued.

Omollo further pointed to the economic benefits of the project, particularly in job creation for local residents during the construction phase.

"The project has also created direct employment for over 1,800 workers daily, including masons, steelworkers, plumbers and electricians," he further said.

Omollo also outlined the role played by his department in ensuring the project’s implementation aligns with the government’s urban renewal objectives.

"The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has played a key role in implementing the project, supporting urban renewal and ensuring safer, well-managed neighborhoods," he concluded.

This comes days after the Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing redevelopment of the Homa Bay Lake Victoria Gateway project.

In an update on Monday, February 23, Omollo said the transformation of the Homa Bay lakefront marks a major shift from years of neglect, with Phase II of the project currently 70 per cent complete.

Omollo noted that the area had long remained idle before the State intervened to unlock its economic potential.

"A few years ago, the Homa Bay lakefront stood as a neglected swampland; underutilized, disconnected and largely forgotten. Today, it is being deliberately reclaimed and reimagined into a vibrant, integrated economic zone anchored on the redevelopment of the Homa Bay Pier," he said.

Omollo explained that the pier is being redesigned to serve as a modern transport and trade hub within the lake region.

"The project is transforming the pier into a modern feeder port and a strategic hub for Lake Victoria's blue economy, positioning Homa Bay as a critical node for trade, transport, tourism and livelihoods within the lake basin," he added.

Omollo outlined the infrastructure works currently underway at the site, further detailing additional facilities being installed to support operations and security at the port.

"Ongoing works include the construction of modern terminal buildings, warehouses supported by three power houses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) office.

"The phase also incorporates enhanced security and operational facilities, including a pedestrian security check booth and two 32-cubic-metre water storage tanks to support port operations and service delivery, with coordinated oversight from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to ensure secure, orderly and uninterrupted implementation," he continued.

Beyond the pier itself, Omollo highlighted complementary projects already completed to support traders and tourism activities.

"Adjacent to the pier is a modern fish market that has already been commissioned, serving over 2,000 traders and equipped with cold storage facilities and hygienic trading stalls to support value addition and food safety. Complementing this is a newly established lakefront amphitheatre, one of the first of its kind along Lake Victoria, designed to enhance tourism, cultural activities and community events," he further said.