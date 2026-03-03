Editor's Review Narok County has released a three-day burial programme for the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and four others who died alongside him.

In an update on Tuesday, March 3, Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu outlined a series of church services, cultural rites and a joint ceremony set to take place from Wednesday, March 4, to Friday, March 6.

According to Ntutu, the church mass will be held in Nairobi on Wednesday, March 4, presided over by AGC Karen Church, in honour of Ng'eno.

On Thursday, March 5, in accordance with Kipsigis customs, the bodies of Ng'eno and Wycliffe Rono will be transported from Lee Funeral Home to their respective rural homes for an overnight vigil.

On the same day, the bodies of Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey, and Amos Kipngetich will depart Nairobi early in the morning, followed by a requiem mass at Emurua Dikir Primary School to allow members of the public to pay their last respects.

The bodies of Keter, Kosgey, and Kipngetich will later be preserved at Kilgoris morgue, while those of Ng'eno and Rono will depart for their respective homes.

On Friday, March 6, all five bodies will converge at Emurua Dikirr Primary School for the final joint rites before each family proceeds with burial at their respective homes.

"In my capacity as Governor of Narok County, I directed that all the bodies be received and preserved at Lee Funeral Home to ensure proper coordination of arrangements," he said.

Ntuntu announced that all funeral expenses will be fully met by the County Government of Narok.

This comes a day after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei pledged support and a job placement to a young nurse who took part in the rescue efforts following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Ng'eno and five others.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the Nandi Senator said he had personally spoken to the nurse and acknowledged her role during the rescue mission.

"I have just had a phone call conversation with our heroine, Jeptoo Jacobeth, of Saturday rescue mission of ill fated helicopter air crash that killed Hon. Ngeno Ngong Johanna MP Emurua Dikir constituency and 5 others," he said.

Cherargei went on to explain her academic background and current professional status, noting that she had recently completed her studies and was preparing for national licensing exams.

"She just cleared her studies at Kendu Bay Adventist school of medical sciences in February 2026 of Community Health Nurse course. She is waiting to do the Kenya Nursing council Qualifying Exams scheduled for May 2026," he added.

Cherargei further revealed that he had stepped in to clear her outstanding financial obligations to ensure she proceeds smoothly to sit her exams and qualify as a registered nurse.

"I have paid for her upcoming exams and pending school fees to allow her to clearance and get registered as a practicing nurse," he further said.

Cherargei promised continued mentorship and support, including helping her secure placement after qualification so she can continue serving the public.

"We shall work the journey with her until she gets placement and advance her efforts of serving humanity as an honour of our departed brothers," he concluded.