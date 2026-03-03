Editor's Review KAA maintained that it had no plans to recontract Adani for the JKIA modernisation project.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has refuted claims that Adani has been re-contracted in the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) modernisation project.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, KAA denounced the report by a local newspaper, stating that the organisation was not involved with Adani in any way.

The Authority reiterated that the contract with Adani had been terminated, and the Indian firm had not been approached on any other projects.

"KAA confirms that the Privately Initiated Proposal with the Adani Group was formally cancelled, and there are no discussions with the Group or any of its affiliates in relation to JKIA," the statement read in part.

KAA disclosed that the JKIA expansion project was funded by the government and was done in accordance with the law.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file imageof one of the terminals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"The JKIA modernisation and expansion programme is a Government of Kenya-funded initiative and implemented in accordance with established public-sector policies and procedures," the Authority declared.

The Authority's Acting Managing Director, Mohamud Gedi, reiterated the company's commitment to transparency.

Gedi promised that KAA would keep open communication lines and regularly update stakeholders and members of the public on any engagements.

According to the article published in The Standard, members of the Opposition claimed that senior State officers were looking for legal loopholes to quietly push Adani back into a deal on the JKIA modernisation.

President William Ruto had announced the cancellation of the deal with the Adani Group after the company had been flagged for fraud by American prosecutors.

Adani founder Gautam Adani had been charged with fraud in the United States of America for allegedly ochestrating Ksh32.5 billion bribery scheme and concealing it to raise money in the USA.