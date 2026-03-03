Editor's Review ODM also demanded that the ruling party must pay the victims of police brutality.

ODM has issued the UDA party with two irreducible minimums after the Parliamentary Group meeting gave a green light for talks between the two parties.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, March 3, Suna West Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed stated that ODM would like to maintain all Parliamentary Seats.

Junet hinted at possible zoning in the August 2027 General Elections and that the Orange Party was keen on strengthening its numbers.

"The PG agrees that the party will maintain every Parliamentary seat that ODM occupies today in the Senate or the National Assembly.

"We are telling any party that we are associating with or want to associate with us that our Parliamentary seats are not negotiable," the MP stated.

Suna West MP Junet Mohamed during the ODM PG Meeting on March 3, 2026.



ODM also demanded that the ruling party must pay the victims of police brutality as agreed in the 10-point agenda in the agreement that birthed the Broad-based government.

"The Parliamentary Group emphasied on the compensation bit for the people affected by post-election violence since 2017 and money for devolution. That money must be put in the Supplementary Budget that is in Parliament from tomorrow," Junet reiterated.

The legislator further announced a joint Parliamentary Group Meeting between UDA and ODM on March 10.

Junet stated that in the meeting, the leaders from both sides of the broad-based government would receive a report on the implementation of the 10 points listed in the agenda.

The ODM PG endorsed the decisions by the National Executive Council to remove embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from office and endorsed the decision to call for a National Delegates Conference.

Notably, the party denounced claims of disunity in the party. Junet and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo maintained that leaders from Linda Mwanachi and Linda Ground were all in the meeting.

Some of the Linda Mwananchi politicians present include Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi and Sabaoti MP Caleb Amisi.

ODM has on multiple occasions made it clear that it was out to strengthen itself before having pre-election pact talks with any party.

Party Leader Oburu Odinga maintained that the current partnership with UDA is valid until 2027, but the Wheelbarrow Party would be prioritised when considering an election coalition.