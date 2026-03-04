Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has set a clear condition before agreeing to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 3, Sifuna cautioned against relying on online hype, noting that social media enthusiasm does not always translate into actual votes.

"Before you deceive me by telling me you want me to be president, let's first know how many of us there are, because we've seen excitement on social media before that never translated into real political support," he said.

Sifuna expressed his willingness to serve the country in any role, but emphasized the need for voter commitment and proper registration ahead of any serious presidential ambitions.

"I am ready to serve in any capacity, even today. If you say I should sweep the State House, I will do it, but we must be sure of our numbers and confirm that you are registered voters who will turn out willingly to cast your votes," he added.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Sifuna slammed Governor Ochillo Ayacko after he declared that the Linda Mwananchi faction will not be allowed in Migori County.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, Sifuna said they won’t be intimidated and will visit Migori County, adding that they are waiting for Ramadan to end before resuming their rallies.

"Our meetings will continue because we are not cowards. We are waiting for Ramadan to end and then organize our schedule. I want to assure the Governor of Migori that we will come to Migori, we cannot be intimidated. Raila did not raise cowards; he should prepare himself, and we will give him the date," he said.

On Sunday, March 1, Ayacko said he will not allow the Linda Mwanachi faction to take violence to Migori.

The ODM governor noted that Migori County is allied to Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga’s camp in ODM.

"We who are in Migori do not want anyone coming here to play games with us. Will you allow that other faction to come here to Migori?

"If you are someone who thrives on causing chaos, look for another place to do that. Here in Migori, our leader is Oburu Oginga," he stated.