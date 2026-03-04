Editor's Review DPP Renson Ingonga has ordered the prosecution of Samuel Mugo Kiarie, a prosecutor based at the Makadara Law Courts, over bribery allegations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has ordered the prosecution of Samuel Mugo Kiarie, a prosecutor based at the Makadara Law Courts, over bribery allegations.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the DPP issued the directive after reviewing an inquiry file forwarded by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The DPP established that there is sufficient and credible material to charge the Makadara-based prosecutor.

“Upon an independent evaluation of the evidence presented, the DPP has established that there is sufficient and credible evidence to sustain criminal charges against Mr. Kiarie,” read the statement in part.

Kiarie will face three counts of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1) read together with Section 18 of the Bribery Act.

“Consequently, the DPP has approved three counts of receiving a bribe contrary to Section 6(1) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act against Mr. Kiarie and directs that the accused be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to answer to the charges,” the ODPP stated.

Further, the DPP emphasized that no individual, regardless of office, rank, or position, is above the law, and the ODPP will not hesitate to take decisive action against any officer who undermines the integrity of the Criminal Justice System.

“The ODPP remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law, public interest and administration of justice,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the ODPP has secured arrest warrants against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities allegedly linked to a Ksh28 million fraud scheme involving the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Tuesday, the ODPP said the move is part of a broader effort to protect public funds within the health system.

The ODPP said the arrest warrants were granted after the accused persons ignored court summons despite charges having already been approved by the DPP.

The suspects are set to face a wide range of serious criminal charges touching on fraud, cybercrime, illegal operations of health facilities, and abuse of public office.

"The charges sanctioned by the DPP include conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed health facilities, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, unauthorized access to computer systems, computer fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and abuse of office," the statement read.

Those facing arrest warrants include Ibrahim Rashid, Ahmed Mohamud Adan, Kamsia Hassan Kala, Hawa Alinoor Malo, Naima Sheikh Ali, Adhihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Adikhaliq Abdullah, Yussuf Siat Jelle, and Mohammed Kulow Ali.

Others include Hassan Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mohamud Sheik, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Ismail Omar Mohammed, and Ali Adin Ibrahim.