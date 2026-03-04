Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced a salary increment for police officers, prison wardens, and National Youth Service (NYS) personnel.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, the Ministry said that the last phase of salary increase for all police, prison, and NYS officers will take effect in July 2026.

The Interior Ministry noted that the pay rise is part of the ongoing reforms across the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and NYS.

“Within the aim of improving welfare, terms and conditions of service, and staff development, the last phase of salary raises for all Police and Prisons officers, as well as those in the National Youth Service, will be effected this July,” read the statement in part.

Police officers with lower ranks are the biggest beneficiaries of the new salary increments directed by President William Ruto.

Under the latest salary review, a police officer in the lowest rank of constable will now earn a maximum salary of Ksh 57,700, up from Ksh 38,975, representing a 48 per cent increase.

A similar cap has been implemented for their equivalent officer in the Kenya Prisons Service.

Police constables graduating from police training colleges will now earn a starting salary of Ksh29,296, up from Ksh20,390 that their colleagues earned before July 2024, representing a salary raise of 44 per cent.

Meanwhile, NYS officers in the lowest cadre will get a minimum salary of Ksh26,222 and a maximum of Ksh37,912.

Previously, the NYS officers earned a maximum monthly salary of Ksh32,315 and a minimum of Ksh19,800.

Once the pay rise has been implemented, the highest serving police officer will earn a maximum monthly basic pay of Ksh345,850 up from Ksh289,090, while the highest paid officers of the KPS will now earn a maximum of Ksh584,903 and a minimum of Ksh301,548.

“Officers from all three services started earning the raised pay when the Government announced that all officers in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and National Youth Service would get a salary raise to be paid in phases effective July 1, 2024,” the ministry stated.

The announcement follows a meeting of the National Steering Committee on the implementation of reforms in the NPS, KPS, and NYS, chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the progress made in the reforms and noted that this will be the highest cumulative pay increases for officers over three consecutive years since independence.

On February 26, President Ruto announced that Prison wardens will receive salary increments starting July 1, 2026.

Ruto, who was speaking during a passing out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, said the salary hike is in line with the David Maraga Taskforce recommendations.

The president explained that the pay increase is aimed at strengthening the welfare and uplifting the morale of the wardens.

He pointed out that the government has already implemented Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the salary reviews of the Prison officers.

“Phase III of the salary review will take effect on 1st July, 2026. This is clear evidence of the government’s sustained resolve to improve the welfare and motivation of our correctional officers,” said the President.