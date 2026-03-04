Editor's Review KFCB has issued a 3-month window to filmmakers to submit films that have not complied with statutory licensing and classification requirements.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 4, KFCB said that many filmmakers have been unable to monetize their work or participate in film festivals due to non-compliance.

The Board noted that filmmakers' non-compliance has denied them opportunities to earn income from their productions.

“The Board has noted with concern that a significant number of filmmakers have been unable to commercially exploit their work or showcase them in film festivals due to non-compliance with filming, distribution, and exhibition requirements under the Act, thus denying themselves the opportunity to earn income from their films,” read the notice in part.

KFCB gave filmmakers up to June 4, 2026, to submit works produced from 2018 to date that may not have met licensing requirements.

File image of acting KFCB CEO Nelly Muluka Oluoch.

The board urged filmmakers to take advantage of the window to obtain the necessary approvals and legally distribute and monetize their films.

“In order to facilitate compliance, the Board hereby grants a 3-month grace period from 4th March to 4th June 2026 for submission of films produced from 2018 to date that may not have complied with the statutory requirements,” KFCB stated.

The board warned that after the lapse of the three-month window, any film not licensed and classified will be barred from distribution, broadcasting and exhibition.

“Upon the lapse of this notice, any film that will not have been duly licensed and classified for age appropriateness shall not be distributed, broadcast or exhibited to the public. Contravention of the same shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” KFCB added.

This comes months after KFCB revoked demand letters sent to YouTube content creators directing them to obtain licenses for their content.

KFCB Chairperson Njogu wa Njoroge, in a statement on May 25, 2025, said content creators should be supported and encouraged by the government and not suppressed.

“I have directed the management to withdraw the notices and organize for an engagement with all the stakeholders. We should be talking about thousands of opportunities, if not hundreds of thousands of jobs in the digital media,” Njoroge stated.

The board had written to several creatives, giving them a 14-day ultimatum to obtain licenses from the board.

The demand letters drew mixed reactions from netizens, with creatives wondering why KFCB was regulating them before having a stakeholder engagement.