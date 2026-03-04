Editor's Review The ODPP has secured arrest warrants against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities linked to a Ksh28 million fraud scheme involving the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured arrest warrants against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities allegedly linked to a Ksh28 million fraud scheme involving the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, the ODPP said the move is part of a broader effort to protect public funds within the health system.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has intensified the fight against corruption in the health sector after the Milimani Law Courts issued warrants of arrest against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities implicated in the Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud scheme," the statement read.

The ODPP said the arrest warrants were granted after the accused persons ignored court summons despite charges having already been approved by the DPP.

"The warrants were granted following an application by Prosecution Counsel Joyce Olajo after the suspects failed to appear in court to answer to criminal charges approved by the DPP," the statement added.

According to the ODPP, the suspects are set to face a wide range of serious criminal charges touching on fraud, cybercrime, illegal operations of health facilities, and abuse of public office.

"The charges sanctioned by the DPP include conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed health facilities, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, unauthorized access to computer systems, computer fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and abuse of office," the statement continued.

Prosecutors further informed the court that investigations uncovered an alleged scheme in which medical facilities were fraudulently registered and false claims submitted for procedures that were never conducted, resulting in significant financial loss.

"Prosecutors told the court the suspects allegedly orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently register medical facilities and bill for medical procedures that were never performed, leading to a loss of approximately Ksh28 million," the statement further read.

Those facing arrest warrants include Ibrahim Rashid, Ahmed Mohamud Adan, Kamsia Hassan Kala, Hawa Alinoor Malo, Naima Sheikh Ali, Adhihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Adikhaliq Abdullah, Yussuf Siat Jelle, and Mohammed Kulow Ali.

Others include Hassan Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mohamud Sheik, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Ismail Omar Mohammed, and Ali Adin Ibrahim.

At the same time, the DPP approved charges against several health facilities believed to have played a role in the alleged fraudulent billing and registration scheme.

"Further, the DPP recommended charges against eight medical facilities: Kaafi Nursing Home, Dimtu Nursing Limited, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Kamsihawa Medical Centre, Adfeel Kids Care Medical Centre Limited, Julun Nursing Home, Danaba Care Hospital Limited, and Alati Nursing Home, for their alleged role in the fraudulent scheme," the statement explained.

Separately, the ODPP confirmed that one suspect linked to the investigations has already been arraigned and released on bond pending trial.

"In a related development, the DPP has charged Harun Liluma with conspiracy to defraud, unauthorized access to computer systems, and abuse of office. He pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Nyangena and was released on a bond of Ksh1 million with two sureties, or a cash bail of Ksh500,000, alongside two contact persons," the statement noted.

The court was also informed of the period during which the alleged offences were committed and when the matter will next be mentioned.

"The court heard that the offences were allegedly committed on diverse dates between 30th January 2025 and 25th August 2025 within the Republic of Kenya. The matters are scheduled for mention on 12th March 2026 as the DPP continues to demonstrate resolve in safeguarding public resources and upholding accountability in the health sector," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the DPP approved charges against owners of eight health facilities over fraudulent claims and registrations at the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Wednesday, February 25, the ODPP said the DPP had ordered the charges after reviewing files submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) covering January 28 to February 24, 2026.

Among the accused were Mohammed Kulow Ali and Hassan Adan Ibrahim of Danaba Care Hospital.

The two were charged with conspiracy to defraud and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Former directors of Kamishawa Medical Center, Kamsia Hassan Kala and Hawa Alinoor Malo, faced charges of conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed health facility, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

The proprietors of Kaafi Nursing Home, Ibrahim Rashid and Ahmed Mohamud Adan, faced counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed facility. The facility also faced charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Naima Sheikh Ali, Abdihakim Sheikh Ali, and Adan Abdikhaliq Abdullah, who owned Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, were also charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Similarly, Ali Edin Ibrahim, the owner of Alati Nursing Home, was prosecuted in connection with obtaining money by false pretenses and operating an unlicensed health facility.

The nursing home also faced charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Julun Nursing Home and its owner, Ismail Omar Mohammed, likewise faced charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and operating without the required licence.

Further, the DPP ordered the prosecution of Adfaal Kids Care Medical Centre directors Mohamed Mohamud Sheikh, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Mohammed Kulow Ali, and Hassan Adan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Dimtu Nursing Home Limited director Yussuf Siat Jelle was charged with conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed health facility, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) employee Harun Liluma faced multiple counts in connection with unauthorized access to a computer system, conspiracy to defraud, and computer fraud.