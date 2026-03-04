Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced it is updating records for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the commission.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced it is updating records for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the commission.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 4, TSC called on the unemployed registered teachers to update their details with the commission.

According to TSC, the exercise aims to improve workforce planning and establish the demand and supply of qualified teachers, which will inform future recruitment and related policies.

“The Teachers Service Commission is in the process of updating the existing data for registered teachers who are not currently employed by TSC.

“This exercise is purely for effective teacher workforce planning as well as establishing the demand and supply of qualified teachers to inform teacher recruitment and related policies,” read part of the statement.

File image of acting TSC CEO Eveleen Mitei.

TSC clarified that the initiative is a data update exercise and not a recruitment advertisement.

The commission assured teachers that the updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission.

The teachers will be required to provide their ID Number, TSC number, surname as per the registration certificate and their phone number.

Teachers targeted in the exercise are required to submit their details online via the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under the ‘careers’ section.

Alternatively, the teachers can update their information directly through https://tsconline.tsc.go.ke/profile/teacher-profile/.

The deadline for updating the information is on Monday March, 16, 2026, at midnight.

This comes months after TSC announced 9,159 job vacancies in the commission.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, November 25, TSC said it was seeking to replace teachers who exited the service through natural attrition.

The vacancies included 7,065 primary school posts, 12 Junior school posts and 2,082 Secondary School posts.

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 9,159 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition, i.e. 7,065 posts for primary schools, 12 posts for Junior Schools and 2,082 posts for Secondary Schools.

“The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service,” the notice read.

The deadline for submitting the applications lapsed on December 8, 2025, at midnight.