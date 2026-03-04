Editor's Review The DCI has addressed a viral document circulating on social media alleging that presidential aide Farouk Kibet is a wanted person.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed as fake a viral document circulating on social media alleging that presidential aide Farouk Kibet is a wanted person.

In an update on Wednesday, March 4, the agency shared an image widely shared online purporting to be a press release claiming that Kibet is wanted for questioning over alleged criminal activities.

The fabricated notice bears the National Police Service letterhead and claims to have been issued from the DCI headquarters.

It alleges that Kibet, described as a former Chief of Protocol, is wanted for questioning and even includes a hotline number for members of the public to report information about his whereabouts.

The DCI has since clarified that the purported press release is not genuine and did not originate from the DCI.

This comes a day after the DCI dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that one of its officers died at its Kiambu Road headquarters.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the agency confirmed the death of Corporal James Muiruri Mburu, who was attached to DCI Kajiado North Sub-County.

The agency also expressed sympathy to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues, assuring the bereaved family of its support during the difficult period.

File image of DCI Headquarters

Addressing claims that he died at DCI Headquarters, the agency clarified that the incident did not occur at its Kiambu Road offices.

Instead, it happened in Ngong, and the officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"We however wish to clarify certain inaccuracies circulating on social media. Corporal Muiruri did not pass away at DCI Headquarters. The incident occurred in Ngong, and he was taken to Ngong Level IV Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," the statement read.

The DCI further clarified that contrary to online claims, the officer’s body was not discovered by his family members but a neighbor’s house help who found him unresponsive in his kitchen garden.

"His body was not discovered by family members, but by a neighbor’s house help who found him lying unresponsive in his kitchen garden and immediately raised the alarm," the statement continued.

According to the agency, three fellow officers responded quickly after being alerted and transported him to the hospital.

"Three fellow officers responded swiftly and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The matter was formally reported at Ngong Police Station under OB No. 38/21/02/2026," the statement further read.

The DCI confirmed that a formal inquiry has been launched and that a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

"An inquiry into the incident has been launched, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to establish the exact cause of death. As investigations continue, we respectfully urge the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the family the privacy and dignity they deserve as they grieve this immense loss," the statement concluded.