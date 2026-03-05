Editor's Review The Nairobians living within riparian lands have been asked to vacate or face demolitions.

The government on Thursday, March 5, urged Nairobians living on riparian land to vacate on their own volition or face demolitions.

Speaking to the press, Nairobi County Commissioner Were Simuyu disclosed that an eviction notice will soon be issued to residents living along the Nairobi River and River Ngong.

Simuyu reiterated that the law was clear about building on riparian land and explained that the movewas to save the environment.

"If you have built on riparian land, start the demolition process yourself. Do not think that you are more intelligent than others who are vacating because we will not allow that.

"The river and the land that surrounds it belong to all Kenyans and not any individual. You know very well that you are not supposed to build next to the river," Simiyu stated.

A file image of President William Ruto inspecting the cleaning process of the Nairobi River.



Environmentalist Joseph Muracha echoed the Commissioner's sentiments, reiterating the need to clean the rivers within the city.

Muracha listed the four major concerns that the clean-up sought to address, including the sewage and garbage disposal systems.

"We will also address flooding and the recovery of all riparian areas in Nairobi County," the Environmentalist added.

The leaders were also advised that vacating the riparian land could potentially save their lives amid the ongoing rainy season since the areas were susceptible to flooding.

According to the Environmental Management and Coordination Act and the Water Quality Regulations, Kenyans are forbidden to develop land within six to 30 meters from the highest water mark.

The law further describes riparian land as public land, meaning that it cannot be privately owned or legally allocated to individuals.

Nairobi has witnessed a spate of demolitions, with the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) reclaiming land meant for road use along major highways.

KeNHA has brought down structures along Thika Road in Roysambu and Githurai to pave the way for the construction of bus bays.