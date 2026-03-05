Editor's Review "Ruto wants Ksh5 trillion that is not approved by Parliament for bribing Kenyans."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, March 5, sensationally claimed that the National Infrastructure Fund Bill is a conduit to rig the 2027 General Election.





Responding to a question raised by a journalist on whether he trusted the government's explanation for establishing the NIF, Gachagua claimed that President William Ruto could not be trusted.





"What do you have to say about the government saying that they created the fund because they did not want to borrow for infrastructure development?"The journalist queried.





The former DP alleged that the Ksh5 trillion intended to be raised through the Fund would be used to rig the August 2027 polls through voter bribery.





"Can you trust William Ruto on anything? What we know is that they are creating a fund that will not go through Parliament.





Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka reads a press statement on March 5, 2026.







"He wants Ksh5 trillion that is not approved by Parliament, or audited by the Auditor General, for bribing the people of Kenya," Gachagua stated.





Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged the National Assembly and the Senate to reject the Bill in totality.





"On the National Infrastructure Fund, reject the bill in its entirety as constitutionally defective, governance-deficient, and constitutionally redundant," Kalonzo declared.





The United Opposition poked holes in the NIF Bill, which proposes to give the Treasury Cabinet Secretary control over Ksh5 trillion, which is more than the National Budget.





According to the leaders, such a Fund should be subject to Parliamentary oversight.





They argued that the current government cannot be trusted with any extra money and accused Ruto's administration of putting personal interests first ahead of the country.





DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa maintained that there was a need to protect the country's national interest and would file a petition in court to stop the bill from being discussed in Parliament.





The NIF Bill proposes the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund, an independent entity that will raise funds exclusively for infrastructure development.





According to the proposed law, the Fund would not rely on the National Treasury to fund the projects, but would generate its own funds.





Termed as an independent financial pool, the Fund will mobilise private capital and non-traditional sources of infrastructure finance, including pension funds, collective investment schemes, climate finance and sovereign wealth funds.





If approved by Parliament and ascended into law, the NIF will also be able to enter into contracts, borrow money, purchase, charge, and dispose of movable and immovable property.



