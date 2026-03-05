Editor's Review KNEC explained that learner transfer can only be initiated and confirmed by the Head of Institutions.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has provided step-by-step guidelines on how to initiate and accept transfer requests for learners on the Competency-Based Assessment (CPA) portal.

In a notice published on Thursday, March 5, KNEC explained that learner transfer can only be initiated by the Head of Institution (HoI) to which the learner has transferred.

After the request is initiated, it must be confirmed by the HoI of the institution from which the learner originates.

The transfer process is entirely online through the portal and is available for both KPSEA and KJSEA pupils.

KNEC's clarification came amid questions by parents who experienced challenges when attempting to make the transfers.

A snippet of the CBA portal learner transfer guidelines issued by KNEC on March 5, 2026.

"I have wrongfully deregistered a learner from the CBA portal, and I did not note the assessment number. How can you assist?" One parent posed.

"I’m not getting the verification code for login on the CBA portal. What's wrong?" A second parent questioned.

How to Make a 'Learner Transfer' Request

1. Log in as the Head of Institution that the learner is transferring to.

2. Select the learner's grade.

3. In the 'Learner Transfer Section' beneath the 'Assessment Number' label, click the textbox for the Assessment Number.

4. Enter the assessment number of the transferring learner and click on the 'Search' button.

5. The learner's details will be displayed in the search result window, and the 'Submit Transfer' button will have a deep green background.

6. Click the 'Submit Transfer' button to complete the request process.

7. When successful, the number of 'Pending' transfers in the 'Learner Transfer' statistics section is increased by one. The name of the learner's previous school and HoI number will also be displayed.

How to Accept a 'Learner Transfer' Request

1. Log in as the Head of Institution that the learner is transferring from.

2. Select the learner's guide

3. Select the 'Transfer' menu.

4. Click the 'Pending' button under the Learner Transfer Management. A table with all the learner transfer requests from your school will be shown.

5. This table will give you the controls to accept the transfer request under 'Action' and complete the learner transfer process.