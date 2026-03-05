Editor's Review Kenya Airways has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors to serve in various non-executive roles.

According to an announcement issued on Thursday, March 5, the newly appointed directors are Kiprono Kittony, Chris Diaz, Winnie Iminza Nyamute, and David Ndii.

Kittony, who currently serves as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, has been appointed Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director.

He is credited with revitalizing the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has chaired or co-founded several major organizations, including Creditinfo CRB Kenya, Mtech Limited, Betway Kenya, and Radio Africa Group.

Beyond Kenya, Kittony advises IFHA, a private equity fund based in Amsterdam, and serves as Vice Chairman of the World Chambers Federation in Paris, where he represents Africa.

In addition, he serves as a director at the Central Depositary and Settlement Corporation.

Academically, Kittony holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. He also earned a Global Executive MBA from USIU and Columbia University.

Diaz joins the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing more than 34 years of experience in strategy, board leadership, and integrated business solutions.

He currently serves as Chairman of Adili Group, Director at ALN Africa and the Middle East, and Group Director at Bidco Africa.

Diaz has also played influential roles in aviation through engagements with Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

Outside the corporate sector, he is a Fellow of the Marketing Society of Kenya and has contributed to national branding initiatives.

His achievements include becoming the first African to win the Global Marketing Leader of the Year award. He has also received the Elder of the Burning Spear honor for community and environmental service.

Nyamute has also been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

She is an Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi and a respected scholar in finance and accounting with more than three decades of academic and professional experience.

Nyamute is known for championing experiential learning and has guided University of Nairobi CFA Institute Global Research Challenge teams to regional success.

Beyond academia, she has served in key corporate governance roles, sitting on boards such as the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Sameer Africa Plc, and Family Bank Limited.

Her professional engagements also include active membership in the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), participation in the FiRe Awards, and financial training consultancy.

Ndii has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

He currently serves as the Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, where he leads the team responsible for guiding the country’s economic transformation agenda and advising the president on economic policy.

With more than 30 years of experience, Ndii is widely regarded as an accomplished economist, author, and strategist.

He holds advanced degrees from the University of Oxford and the University of Nairobi and is both a Rhodes Scholar and an Eisenhower Fellow.

Ndii's contributions include leading the Economic Recovery Strategy during the NARC administration and advising on Kenya’s constitutional review process.

He has also served as an adviser to the President of Rwanda and consulted for international financial institutions.

His previous roles include Chief Economist at Equity Bank and an economist at the World Bank.

"The Board, Management and Staff of Kenya Airways Plc hereby congratulate Kiprono Kittony, Chris Diaz, Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute and David Ndii on their appointment and wish them success in their new roles," the announcement read.

This comes months after NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora announced the appointment of Muhoho Kenyatta to the bank’s Board of Directors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the lender confirmed that Kenyatta would serve as a Non-Executive Director beginning December 1, 2025.

"The Board of Directors of NCBA Group PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Muhoho Kenyatta as a Non-Executive Director, effective December 1, 2025," the statement read.

Gachora went on to highlight Kenyatta’s long career across multiple sectors across East Africa.

"Kenyatta is an accomplished business executive with over 35 years of experience in leading and developing businesses across East Africa, spanning diverse sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and banking," the statement added.

Gachora also noted that Kenyatta had played key roles in various national and industry bodies, including the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, over the years.

"He has previously served on the boards of several national and industry development organisations, including the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Dairy Board, Kenya Dairy Processors' Association, Kenya Shippers Council, and Kenya Sisal Board, among others. He brings to the NCBA Group Board a strong track record in business leadership, governance, and strategic growth," the statement further read.

Gachora also pointed out that Kenyatta was not new to the bank’s ecosystem, noting that he had served in different capacities over the years.

"Kenyatta has previously served as Deputy Chairman of one of the predecessor institutions of NCBA between 2000 and 2019, and as a director of NCBA Bank Uganda. He continues to support the Group's growth in its digital strategy as a member of the Board of LOOP DFS Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NCBA Group PLC," the statement added.