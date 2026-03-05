Editor's Review Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has raised concerns over unemployment in Kenya after revealing that hundreds of youth applied for a single job opportunity in his office.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has raised concerns over the scale of youth unemployment in Kenya after revealing that hundreds of young people applied for a single job opportunity in his office.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, he disclosed that his office had advertised for one photographer and video editor position, attracting an overwhelming number of applicants.

"January 25, 2026, my office posted an advertisement seeking a photographer and video editor, a single position. The advert was intentionally candid about the nature of the role: the successful candidate would be required to document public interest activities, including in environments that can be volatile and unpredictable.The application deadline has since lapsed," the statement read.

Thang'wa noted that the response to the advert revealed the high demand for employment opportunities among young people.

"We have since received a total of 576 applications, 533 from male applicants and 43 from female applicants for a single vacancy. Let me repeat that for emphasis. Nearly 600 qualified young Kenyans applied for a single job opportunity. These numbers are not just remarkable; they are a strong signal of the scale of youth unemployment in the country," the statement added.

Thang'wa said the situation should serve as a warning to the government about the urgency of addressing joblessness among the youth.

"Nearly 600 qualified young Kenyans are competing for one job.This is a situation to address, not a statistic to brag about. The National Government initiative, Nyota Program, though a donor-funded initiative, was created to combat youth unemployment," the statement continued.

Thang'wa questioned whether the NYOTA program was achieving its intended goals, and whether the government should be claiming success.

"However, one must wonder where the impact of this program is when a single entry-level creative position draws this amount of desperation. When 600 young people are battling for a single opportunity, how can the government claim success?" the statement further read.

File image of Karungo Thang'wa

Thang'wa called on the national government to urgently review policies aimed at tackling youth unemployment.

"I demand that the National Government reconsider youth employment policy immediately. The information in front of us is clear: the programs are failing the very generation for which they were intended. Kenya’s youth deserve meaningful opportunities," the statement noted.

Thang'wa also thanked the hundreds of applicants who expressed interest in the position.

He noted that while only one candidate will be hired, the applications demonstrate the potential that exists among young professionals.

"To the 576 young people who applied, I want to express my sincere gratitude. Your courage, talent, and willingness to step forward have not gone unnoticed.

"While only one candidate will ultimately be recruited for this position, every application we received reflects the immense potential that exists within our young generation. I want to assure all applicants that your effort was not in vain. Your applications will remain part of a valuable talent pool, and my office will continue to explore opportunities to engage and support you wherever possible," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after President William Ruto announced a funding model targeting 90,000 Kenyan youth who did not complete their education.

Speaking during the Nyota Capital Disbursement in Kisii on Thursday, January 29, Ruto announced that the government would fund the youth with Ksh36,000 to acquire hands-on skills to enable them generate income.

The new model will be launched this evening on the Hustler Fund platform. However, youths who have already qualified for the Nyota Fund will not be eligible for the new programme.

"We are opening a platform on *254#. We are looking for 90,000 youth, whom we want to equip with skills. We will support you with Ksh36000 to attend a course and also pay for your exams so that you can get certificates to show that you have the skills to help you in life," he stated.

Ruto urged the unemployed seeking to become electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons and other hands-on skills to jump on the opportunity.

He further informed the youths of the government's ongoing programme to secure jobs for them abroad under the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System.

"We have opportunities in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Go and check the platform, and if you do not have money to pay for the ticket, the government will fund you as long as you will repay the money once you have settled," he stated.